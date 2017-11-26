Nov. 27: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won't be content with the old way of doing things over the coming 12 months – you are in a revolutionary frame of mind and will throw everything up in the air just to see what kind of patterns are made when it all comes down again.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Do you have what it takes to make the kind of tough decisions that you know need to be made? Of course you do. Aries is a sign that always demands the best of itself, so be brave and do what has to be done – and do it now!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There are so many openings and opportunities available to you at the moment that you may be all over the place trying to decide where to start. Start with what is in front of you. You don't have to make grand plans, you just have to act.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

So many changes are taking place in your world that even you are having a hard time keeping up with it all. If you expect the unexpected over the next few days you won't go far wrong – and most likely you'll also have loads of fun.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Your life will change for the better over the coming week, not in one big way but in a number of small ways that add up to something worth having. Keep your eyes and ears open and, most importantly, listen to what your heart tells you.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to turn your life upside-down over the next few days, but that does not mean you can turn other people's lives upside-down too. Focus on your own needs today and let friends and loved ones work out their own salvation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If a relationship has not been going well of late don't get depressed about it – you can easily get it back to how it should be. What was said and done, by either of you, is of no importance – what matters is what you say and do next.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

With Venus, your ruler, making a somewhat stressful link to changes planet Uranus today you will shock a few people by what you say and do. That's good. Life has been a bit too dull of late – time to shake things up a bit.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Find ways to remind those you live, work and do business with that it would be a mistake to take you for granted. You may be a nice guy by nature but it takes more than "nice" to put food on the table. Look out for No. 1.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Under no circumstances get involved with someone else's personal affairs, not even if they ask you to. Keep your distance this week and let them work out their problems for themselves – it's the only surefire way they are going to learn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The path you have committed yourself to may be tough but as far as you are concerned it's the only path that is worth the effort. Anyone who thinks they can persuade you to take a simpler, safer route clearly does not know you at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will find yourself at odds with the accepted way of doing things today – again. Sometimes you wonder why it always seems to be you who stirs things up but it's actually what you are here for. You're the grit in the oyster that creates the pearl.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If there is something in your life you would like to change then now is the time to stop thinking about it and start doing it. A more exciting way of life is within your grasp but do you have the courage to reach out and take it?

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.