Nov. 28: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday demands that you make every moment count. Time is too precious to waste on thoughts that don't go anywhere and on actions that don't have a long-term purpose. It's time to stop playing. Get serious about life.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Just because you are bored does not mean you have an excuse to annoy other people. Nor does it mean they have a duty to entertain you. Find ways to amuse yourself today without needlessly disrupting the lives of those around you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It's unlikely you will get through the day without clashing with a work colleague or someone in a position of authority. You may be in the right but that won't count for much if you go over the top and make a scene. Calm down, it's life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The answers you seek are not to be found out there in the world at large but in there in the depths of your heart. Find yourself a quiet place where you can sit and meditate without being interrupted. Let the silence speak to you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You need to identify your priorities and stick with them, no matter what distractions life may send your way. If you allow your mind to wander today your schedule will be disrupted and you will soon be struggling to catch up again.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have so many ideas and so many plans but so few of them seem to be going anywhere. Why is that? It's because they are getting in the way of each other. Forget about looking ahead and work only on what is directly in front of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Changes over which you have no control may be unsettling but if you stay calm nothing bad is likely to come of them. On the contrary, the less you try to influence events the more likely it is you will come through unscathed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Words may come easily to you now but today's Mercury-Saturn link warns you must – repeat, must – make sure that everything you say can be backed up by facts. Your rivals are looking for opportunities to prove you wrong. Don't make it easy for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Let your imagination guide you today. If you focus only on things you know it's unlikely you will learn anything new, so open your mind to new ideas and don't reject anything as too fanciful or far-fetched. The universe is full of possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

At last your life seems to be moving in the right direction and what happens today will convince you that you don't need to make any more changes. It's just a matter of time before you get the breakthrough you deserve, so keep plugging away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The next few days will bring at least one, and maybe several, opportunities to help people in need, not just in a general way but on a personal level, too. Capricorn is the sign of the builder, so start building something of value that lasts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There may be moments today when you suspect that certain people are plotting against you but don't waste time trying to work out the whys and wherefores. None of that matters. The only thing that counts is that you believe in yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Sudden changes will create new opportunities over the next few days but you won't be the only one who stands to benefit from them, so be quick. You may not have as much experience as some of your rivals but you certainly have more brains.

