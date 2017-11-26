Nov. 29: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Learn what you can from the events of the past 12 months, then turn your back on them and don't let them affect you again. A new birthday is a time for new beginnings, so begin something exciting and see it through to the end.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It's not like you to be indecisive but you seem to be having all sorts of trouble making up your mind about something, or someone. The sun in the sympathetic sign of Sagittarius means you cannot afford to have doubts – act quickly and resolutely.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It won't take much to annoy you today but the planets warn if you lose your temper you are likely to regret it, so slow down, breath deeply and count to 10. Then ask yourself if the situation is worth getting worked up about. Probably not!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There are times when you have to speak your mind even though you know it will offend people you are close to emotionally, and this is one of them. Say what you have to say as quickly as you can and then move past it, together.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will have to work hard to stay in control of a situation that is fast getting away from you. You will also have to work hard to convince friends and loved ones that it isn't your fault things have got to this stage. But is that true?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don't ignore what your inner voice is trying to tell you today. It would be all too easy to let your emotions take over but if you do the consequences are unlikely to be to your benefit. Calm your mind and let the voice of reason come through.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Try doing something today that most other times you would do anything to avoid. You don't have to put your life or your livelihood on the line but you do have to take some kind of risk. Remind yourself what it feels like to be alive!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

It does not matter that your rivals have more experience or better qualifications than you – what matters is that you have the personality to make a success of a certain task. Be confident in your own abilities and others will be confident in them too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You are in a forceful mood at the moment, which is good, but there is a danger you could go too far or push too hard and turn people against you, which is bad. Try not to make enemies of people who could just as easily be your friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

By all means put your own views forward in a forceful way but don't try to browbeat people into believing what you think is the truth. If your arguments are good enough you won't need to coerce them, they will follow your lead willingly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It's okay to be assertive, even aggressive, but you will accomplish more in the long-term if you find ways to channel that forcefulness into creative areas. Don't push too hard to make an impression – just be who you are and do what you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try seeing things from another person's point of view before you condemn them for what they have said or done. It could well be that if you were in their position you would have said or done exactly the same things – maybe even worse!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The most important thing now is that you maintain a high profile. Make sure everyone in your environment, both at home and at work, knows what you are capable of and that you are going places. Onward and upward – then up a bit more.

