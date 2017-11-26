Nov. 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be generous by nature but what occurs over the coming year will remind you that sometimes you give too much away. Your time and energy are limited and must be used primarily for your own benefit. It's not selfish, it's just common sense.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Try not to be offended if someone you have done things for in the past is not very helpful toward you today. It's not that they are being selfish, it's just that they are limited for time at the moment. Do what you often do – go it alone.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It may annoy you that someone has let you down at the last moment but don't get too angry about it because it may actually work in your favour. If nothing else it will remind you that you don't really need their assistance – you can do it yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

No matter how tempting an offer may seem today, be it financial or romantic in nature, you need to think about it for a while. According to the planets there may be more going on beneath the surface than other parties are willing to admit.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The more other people try to get you to reveal what your plans are the more you should keep them under wraps, at least for now. The less they know about what you are up to the less likely it is they will be able to stop you.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If someone asks you to do something you know is wrong today you must say "no" – and mean it. Most likely they want to get you involved as it spreads the risk for them by giving them someone to put the blame on if it goes wrong!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The more tempting an offer looks the more you must check that it's on the level. You don't have to be overly suspicious but you do have to make sure that the facts and figures add up – because if they don't it will be you who loses out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Do you tell the truth and risk hurting a loved one's feelings or do you lie and hope they never find out? Only you can decide, but if past experience is anything to go by, honesty is the best policy. The truth always comes out in the end.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It will pay you to shut yourself away from other people for a few hours today so you can get your thoughts in order and decide what your next course of action is going to be. Seal yourself off from the chaos and confusion of the everyday world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

According to the planets you have overlooked a small but vital piece of information and that is why you cannot make sense of what is going on in your world. But why should you want to make sense of it? Why not just accept it as it is?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Make an effort to be nice to people you meet while on the move, even the ones who seem anything but nice to you. It takes all sorts to make a world but it often takes just one act of kindness to make the world a better place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Everyone wants to get close to you at the moment, which is flattering of course, but in another way it's a bit frustrating because it doesn't leave you much room to move freely. Maybe you should learn how to say "no" – and mean it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Deep down you can sense that you have strayed from the path you should be on, and what happens today will nudge you back in the right direction. Don't try to resist it – just go with the flow and react to events as and when they arise.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.