IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be a fighter for truth and justice over the coming 12 months. It won’t matter to you that the odds are against you or that powerful people try to stop you, it matters only that you insist on speaking the truth, and living it too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to get too bogged down in details this week. The approaching new moon will boost your interest in your work but you must continue to focus on the bigger picture rather than allow little things to take up all your time and energy.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It is time to embark on a brand new adventure. Before you do though you must let those who think you are taking too many risks know that you have no intention of changing your ways. A Taurus never backtracks once they have started.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

See people as they really are this week, not as you would like them to be. Also, get past the idea that people are the problem and that the world would be a better place without so many of them. People are mostly good, not bad.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The momentum you have built up in recent weeks will keep you going for some time yet, even though your energy may have begun to flag a bit. Do you have the courage to take some kind of creative or artistic gamble? Of course you do!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if you have not been able to follow your dream in recent weeks, because what happens next will free you to act without restriction. Anyone who doubts you have the talent to succeed is going to look silly when you are famous.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Wednesday’s new moon in your sign will boost your self-belief and help you to understand that no matter how many setbacks you experience you will triumph in the end. Make a wish, then watch it become a magnificent reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity over the next few days will force you to confront your fears and no doubt you will discover that what you were worrying about either does not exist or is of only minor importance. Remember, if you’re not smiling you’re not doing it right!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time arguing with people who will never share your values. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your beliefs means you must be confident enough both to know your own mind and to follow through with real action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

People in positions of power are very much on your side at the moment and will, if you ask them, help you find fame and fortune. In return, of course, you will have to do something for them, but on balance you’ll get the best of the deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will be asking yourself some deep, philosophical questions over the next few days and your mind will come up with some interesting answers. The really important thing though is that you are no longer letting others do your thinking for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There may be times today and during the early part of next week when tempers get a bit frayed and harsh words are spoken, but while tension may be inevitable long-term bad feeling is not. You can agree to disagree and still be friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you allow a feud of some kind to drag on it could soon reach the stage where it is impossible for either of you to back down. The important thing is that you keep talking to one another. Where there is communication there is hope.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error