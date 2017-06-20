Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A handout by Mattel shows one of the new looks for the Ken doll. (AP)

A handout by Mattel shows one of the new looks for the Ken doll.

(AP)

Joseph Pisani

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

He’s been overshadowed by Barbie for decades, but now Ken is finally getting some attention.

Mattel is introducing 15 new looks for the male doll, giving him new skin tones, body shapes and hair styles. The makeover is part of the toy company’s plan to make its dolls more diverse and appeal to today’s kids. Barbie received a similar overhaul more than a year ago.

Ken will be sold in three body shapes: “slim,” ”broad“ and ”original.“ He’ll have modern hairdos, such as cornrows and man buns, and come in seven different skin tones. He’ll also be sporting new fashions: think skinny ties and plaid shirts.

Mattel Inc., based in El Segundo, California, says some of the new Ken dolls will be available for sale immediately.

