Back to school: Get the kids – and yourself – ready for September

Playing nice with your child’s teacher

Wency Leung talks to parents and educators for their tips on how to negotiate, communicate and solve conflicts with the other adult helping to rear your child.

What to do if your child is being bullied at school

Schoolyard bullies don’t pick on just anyone. Like wolves culling caribou, they single out the wounded, the stragglers, the loners who stray from the herd. The best way to fight back, according to new research, is to make sure that tormenting your kid is not worth the bully’s while. Adriana Barton speaks to three specialists on how to inoculate your child against bullying.

The stress-free lunch box

Scrambling for lunch ideas? Emma Waverman offers her essential pantry list and last-minute tips, with a little help from Leslie Beck

As students head to school, here are some tips on what to eat – and avoid – to minimize stress

After a stress-free summer, heading back to the classroom – or the office – can create feelings of anxiety in many of us. And your diet may be partly to blame, writes Leslie Beck. While diet won’t cure anxiety, eating a steady fare of nutritious and well-balanced meals and snacks may help improve your mood. Use this guide on what to eat – and what to avoid – to help lessen anxiety.

It takes only one good teacher to change a student’s life

Gillian Best writes about her experiences growing up as a smart aleck who hated school. When one teacher saw something promising in her, Best describes how it completely changed the trajectory of her life – for the better.

Back-to-school time offers young people a chance to grow as human beings

One of the great successes of the Canadian school system is building a sense of social responsibility and connection with youth, writes Rick Hansen. By creating opportunities for students to be formally educated and mentored within the school curriculum, through extracurricular leadership activities and in collaboration with external organizations, students are given the tools to serve their community, locally, nationally and globally.

As grandkids head back to school, we can all learn a thing or two

Sandra Martin writes about watching her grandkids head off for their first day of school and how the experience reawakened her own need for a jolt of resilience

The back-to-school blues

With his granddaughter about to start junior kindergarten, Steve Watson wonders why is it such a struggle to let go?

The pitfalls and perks of having your parent as your teacher

In many smaller communities in Canada, there is often no escaping it: The only English teacher might be your mom, or that mandatory phys-ed class might be taught by your dad. Zosia Bielski spoke with children of parent-teachers across Canada about the highs and the lows of this unconventional educational arrangement.

From the funny to the infuriating, teachers’ tales of seizing students’ stuff

From a high-school teacher in Brantford, Ont., confiscating a baby squirrel from a student, to an elementary school teacher in Calgary whose keys mysteriously went missing at the end of the day, stories of the pranks children get up to

