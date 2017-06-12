Justin Trudeau





Justin Trudeau

Known for his active lifestyle, Prime Minister Trudeau has made the style pages thanks to his preference for dandy footwear. Channel his rugged-meets-refined look with items that speak to someone who juggles family life with much more.

Dapper pops will appreciate the retro charm of this Swiss-designed timekeeper with a two-tone strap inspired by the British navy.Daniel Wellington oxford NATO strap gold-plated watch, $279 at Hudson’s Bay ( www.thebay.com ). Putting the right foot forward is key; Aldo’s slick cognac-hued oxfords wear just as well with jeans as they would with a suit. Galerrang shoes, $130 at Aldo ( www.aldoshoes.com ). This soothing eye gel, formulated with chamomile and grape seed extract, works to minimize dark circles resulting from long days at the office.Jack Black Eye Balm De-puffing and Cooling Gel, $29 at Holt Renfrew ( www.holtrenfrew.com ). J.Crew’s latest collaboration with New Balance yields these sweats, perfect for early morning and late-night runs. New Balance for J.Crew sweatpant , $118 at J.Crew ( www.jcrew.com ). Help dad achieve the tousled look of Trudeau’s newsworthy mane with this Meadowfoam seed oil and hydrolyzed algin gel-creme. Bumble & Bumble Bb . Texture Hair ( Un ) Dressing Crème , $35 at Sephora ( www.sephora.com ).

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Actors David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris are a dynamic duo who do it all, including raising a set of twins. They make moving seamlessly from the red carpet to a roller coaster look easy thanks to their noteworthy style.

For more casual family affairs, this limited-edition cotton-blend cardigan is a classic cover-up. Heritage ribbed cardigan, $108 at Banana Republic ( www.bananarepublic.gap.com ). Big nights out on the town call for polish and pizzazz; Edward Armah’s Italian-made pocket square nicely fits the bill. Edward Armah printed silk pocket square, $95 at Harry Rosen ( www.harryrosen.com ). With proprietary tech meant to deliver the clearest sound, these headphones guarantee dad’s favourite tunes will come through clearly while he looks equally sharp. Sennheiser Momentum 2 Over-ear headphones, $399.95 at Indigo ( www.chapters.indigo.ca ). Dad will enjoy the outdoors much more wearing this oil-free SPF that prevents signs of aging. Clinique for Men UV Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $36 at Clinique counters ( www.clinique.ca ). Two signature Ray-Ban styles – the Clubmaster and the Wayfarer – are blended in this modern take on the iconic shades. Ray-Ban Oversized Clubmaster sunglasses, $190 at Hudson’s Bay.

John Legend

John Legend

Crooner John Legend, dad to a one-year-old daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen, lets his impressive songwriting take centre stage, preferring a style that’s cool yet understated. Strike the right chord by giving dad a gift that speaks to a similarly effortless sensibility.

Clarins’ aftershave, which contains the antioxidant properties of ginseng, helps purify the skin and reduce irritation after a daily shave. Clarins After Shave Energizer, $32 at Beauty Boutique ( www.beautyboutique.ca ). Quick trips and long hauls are simplified via a natty carryall that boasts leather detailing, four interior pockets and both top handles and a shoulder strap. Want Les Essentiels Hartsfield bag, $495 at Gravity Pope ( www.gravitypope.com ). These slate-coloured , Italian-made sneakers combine sporty with stylish thanks to a sophisticated leather upper and arch-support footbed . Vince Slater sneakers, $338 at Nordstrom ( www.nordstrom.com ). Traditional plaid is given a twist in this semi-tailored shirt that features a paisley detail on the pocket. Le 31 multicoloured check shirt, $69 at Simons ( www.simons.ca ). Accessing a music library from the dock, deck and beyond is simple with this portable speaker. JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker, $219.95 at Indigo.