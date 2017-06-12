Justin Trudeau
Known for his active lifestyle, Prime Minister Trudeau has made the style pages thanks to his preference for dandy footwear. Channel his rugged-meets-refined look with items that speak to someone who juggles family life with much more.
- Dapper pops will appreciate the retro charm of this Swiss-designed timekeeper with a two-tone strap inspired by the British navy.Daniel Wellington oxford NATO strap gold-plated watch, $279 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
- Putting the right foot forward is key; Aldo’s slick cognac-hued oxfords wear just as well with jeans as they would with a suit. Galerrang shoes, $130 at Aldo (www.aldoshoes.com).
- This soothing eye gel, formulated with chamomile and grape seed extract, works to minimize dark circles resulting from long days at the office.Jack Black Eye Balm De-puffing and Cooling Gel, $29 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).
- J.Crew’s latest collaboration with New Balance yields these sweats, perfect for early morning and late-night runs. New Balance for J.Crew sweatpant, $118 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
- Help dad achieve the tousled look of Trudeau’s newsworthy mane with this Meadowfoam seed oil and hydrolyzed algin gel-creme. Bumble & Bumble Bb. Texture Hair (Un) Dressing Crème, $35 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Actors David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris are a dynamic duo who do it all, including raising a set of twins. They make moving seamlessly from the red carpet to a roller coaster look easy thanks to their noteworthy style.
- For more casual family affairs, this limited-edition cotton-blend cardigan is a classic cover-up. Heritage ribbed cardigan, $108 at Banana Republic (www.bananarepublic.gap.com).
- Big nights out on the town call for polish and pizzazz; Edward Armah’s Italian-made pocket square nicely fits the bill. Edward Armah printed silk pocket square, $95 at Harry Rosen (www.harryrosen.com).
- With proprietary tech meant to deliver the clearest sound, these headphones guarantee dad’s favourite tunes will come through clearly while he looks equally sharp. Sennheiser Momentum 2 Over-ear headphones, $399.95 at Indigo (www.chapters.indigo.ca).
- Dad will enjoy the outdoors much more wearing this oil-free SPF that prevents signs of aging. Clinique for Men UV Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $36 at Clinique counters (www.clinique.ca).
- Two signature Ray-Ban styles – the Clubmaster and the Wayfarer – are blended in this modern take on the iconic shades. Ray-Ban Oversized Clubmaster sunglasses, $190 at Hudson’s Bay.
John Legend
Crooner John Legend, dad to a one-year-old daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen, lets his impressive songwriting take centre stage, preferring a style that’s cool yet understated. Strike the right chord by giving dad a gift that speaks to a similarly effortless sensibility.
- Clarins’ aftershave, which contains the antioxidant properties of ginseng, helps purify the skin and reduce irritation after a daily shave. Clarins After Shave Energizer, $32 at Beauty Boutique (www.beautyboutique.ca).
- Quick trips and long hauls are simplified via a natty carryall that boasts leather detailing, four interior pockets and both top handles and a shoulder strap. Want Les Essentiels Hartsfield bag, $495 at Gravity Pope (www.gravitypope.com).
- These slate-coloured, Italian-made sneakers combine sporty with stylish thanks to a sophisticated leather upper and arch-support footbed. Vince Slater sneakers, $338 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
- Traditional plaid is given a twist in this semi-tailored shirt that features a paisley detail on the pocket. Le 31 multicoloured check shirt, $69 at Simons (www.simons.ca).
- Accessing a music library from the dock, deck and beyond is simple with this portable speaker. JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker, $219.95 at Indigo.