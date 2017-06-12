Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Daddy cool

Find inspiration for gifting every sort of pop using these stylish examples of fatherhood as your guide

Odessa Paloma Parker

Justin Trudeau


Known for his active lifestyle, Prime Minister Trudeau has made the style pages thanks to his preference for dandy footwear. Channel his rugged-meets-refined look with items that speak to someone who juggles family life with much more.

  1. Dapper pops will appreciate the retro charm of this Swiss-designed timekeeper with a two-tone strap inspired by the British navy.Daniel Wellington oxford NATO strap gold-plated watch, $279 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
  2. Putting the right foot forward is key; Aldo’s slick cognac-hued oxfords wear just as well with jeans as they would with a suit. Galerrang shoes, $130 at Aldo (www.aldoshoes.com).
  3. This soothing eye gel, formulated with chamomile and grape seed extract, works to minimize dark circles resulting from long days at the office.Jack Black Eye Balm De-puffing and Cooling Gel, $29 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).
  4. J.Crew’s latest collaboration with New Balance yields these sweats, perfect for early morning and late-night runs. New Balance for J.Crew sweatpant, $118 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
  5. Help dad achieve the tousled look of Trudeau’s newsworthy mane with this Meadowfoam seed oil and hydrolyzed algin gel-creme. Bumble & Bumble Bb. Texture Hair (Un) Dressing Crème, $35 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Actors David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris are a dynamic duo who do it all, including raising a set of twins. They make moving seamlessly from the red carpet to a roller coaster look easy thanks to their noteworthy style.

  1. For more casual family affairs, this limited-edition cotton-blend cardigan is a classic cover-up. Heritage ribbed cardigan, $108 at Banana Republic (www.bananarepublic.gap.com).
  2. Big nights out on the town call for polish and pizzazz; Edward Armah’s Italian-made pocket square nicely fits the bill. Edward Armah printed silk pocket square, $95 at Harry Rosen (www.harryrosen.com).
  3. With proprietary tech meant to deliver the clearest sound, these headphones guarantee dad’s favourite tunes will come through clearly while he looks equally sharp. Sennheiser Momentum 2 Over-ear headphones, $399.95 at Indigo (www.chapters.indigo.ca).
  4. Dad will enjoy the outdoors much more wearing this oil-free SPF that prevents signs of aging. Clinique for Men UV Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $36 at Clinique counters (www.clinique.ca).
  5. Two signature Ray-Ban styles – the Clubmaster and the Wayfarer – are blended in this modern take on the iconic shades. Ray-Ban Oversized Clubmaster sunglasses, $190 at Hudson’s Bay.

John Legend

Crooner John Legend, dad to a one-year-old daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen, lets his impressive songwriting take centre stage, preferring a style that’s cool yet understated. Strike the right chord by giving dad a gift that speaks to a similarly effortless sensibility.

  1. Clarins’ aftershave, which contains the antioxidant properties of ginseng, helps purify the skin and reduce irritation after a daily shave. Clarins After Shave Energizer, $32 at Beauty Boutique (www.beautyboutique.ca).
  2. Quick trips and long hauls are simplified via a natty carryall that boasts leather detailing, four interior pockets and both top handles and a shoulder strap. Want Les Essentiels Hartsfield bag, $495 at Gravity Pope (www.gravitypope.com).
  3. These slate-coloured, Italian-made sneakers combine sporty with stylish thanks to a sophisticated leather upper and arch-support footbed. Vince Slater sneakers, $338 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
  4. Traditional plaid is given a twist in this semi-tailored shirt that features a paisley detail on the pocket. Le 31 multicoloured check shirt, $69 at Simons (www.simons.ca).
  5. Accessing a music library from the dock, deck and beyond is simple with this portable speaker. JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker, $219.95 at Indigo.
