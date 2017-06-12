The drive from my house to my grandmother’s is about 30 minutes. As my family and I near it, and white picket fences give way to tall project buildings, my dad points out all the houses he lived in as a kid. I count 12, probably missing one or two along the way.



At 16, my dad had to drop out of high school to support his mom and six brothers and sisters. He tells my brothers and me stories of when he was our age. We laugh loud and smile big, but can’t help shift in our seats every now and again as lumps of emotion close our throats.

He tells us of the time he came home from school one day to find an eviction notice and an empty house. He says it like it was nothing, like it was just a regular Tuesday afternoon. We start to understand why he has no pictures of himself when he was younger.

He tells us about his partly present dad who spent all their money on gambling and alcohol. But there is no anger in his tone. Instead, there is nostalgia as he recounts the few times he and his dad would sit together and watch football. No resentment, just reminiscence.

He tells of the many times his little sister would cry at birthday parties because at their home, she could never have one of her own. We threw my dad his first birthday party and I remember it so he must have been at least 40. Forty birthdays before his first party. My brothers and I have had one every single year. We couldn’t imagine it another way.

He always tells us to work hard and stay in school. We’ve heard it so much, sometimes we roll our eyes and wave him off. But his words now echo in my head and I find new significance with each reverberation: “There’s nothing you can’t do if you stay in school and work hard.” I wonder how differently my father’s life could have turned out if he’d had just one person saying those words to him.

As a kid, my dad was the best soccer player in Kearny, N.J., a town of about 41,000 that’s also called Soccer Town, U.S.A. People tell us now that he could have gone pro, but they didn’t say it when the encouragement actually could have meant something. My dad had no one telling him he could go to college or go pro or amount to anything other than a poor kid from a broken home.

When I was growing up, my dad cried proud tears at my track meets and my brothers’ soccer games. His voice is so distinct. In the crowd, I hear it over all others.

I wish my dad had someone cheering for him on the sidelines when he was little, like he always was for me. I wonder if he even knows what that kind of love sounds like? The sound of someone putting their heart and soul into two words: “Go Nonie!” Like it’s all he has ever wanted.

Sometimes, I sit in class at Columbia University and wonder why I’m here. I never believed I could get into an Ivy League school, but my dad did; he wanted it so bad for me – just like he did when I was running down the track. He believed in it when I wouldn’t. He believed in it when I swore I couldn’t.

My dad works 16 hour days, gone before I’m up and home just as I’m falling asleep. He works so hard so we can have a good home and do the things he never could. I had the world at my fingertips and nothing was outside of the realm of possibility.

I hear other parents complain about their nine-to-five days in an office. My dad comes home with demolished Timberland boots and shredded jeans. His hands, covered in calluses and cuts, are infinitely hard. They’re the same ones that cut my steak, killed spiders in my room and left colourful notes on the kitchen table for me to find before my track meets.

For many days throughout my life, I have missed my dad. His work, his wish to provide us with a life that was better than the one he had, has kept him away from family game nights and neighbourhood barbecues. His life is hard so my brother’s, my mother’s and my own life can be easy. He puts others before himself, like he has done for his family since he was 16 years old.

My dad has told us over the years about all the kids he grew up with who have died from drug overdoses. Kids who were his best friends, kids who never left Kearny, kids who could have been him had he not decided there was more for him in the world than eviction notices and a premature obituary. My dad is living, breathing proof that your past does not inevitably have to become your future.

Sometimes, I sit in class and wonder why I’m here. Its because of my dad, Guy McSorley – heroes deserve to be named. I am here because one day, I don’t want you to have to work so hard any more. I want to give you season tickets to Celtics games and a beach house in Cape May and parties for all of your birthdays to come.

For 18 years, my dad has always told me this, but now it’s my turn: I am so proud of you, Dad.

Nora May McSorley lives in Randolph, N.J.