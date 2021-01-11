 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Relationships

Damage Control

How do you stay friends if you’re the only one who calls?

David Eddie
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

An unidentified man using a smart phone walks through London's Canary Wharf financial district in the evening light in London, on Sept. 28, 2018.

Russell Boyce/Reuters

The question

I, and I’m guessing many others, would like help with the following issue: Several long-standing friends (and my brother-in-law), seem to feel that the responsibility of initiating contact lies solely with me. Although I will acknowledge we all seem to enjoy our times together, I can’t help feeling debased that they can’t make the effort to call me. When confronted, their defence ranges from, “That’s not my thing,” to sarcasm at my neediness. Although I value these relationships, so help me I am getting to the point of wanting to say goodbye to some of them.

The answer

Excellent question – and one, I think you’re quite right, has occurred to many people from time to time.

In life, in relationships, there is often a telephoner, and a telephonee; an e-mailer, and an e-mailee; or, to echo your terms, contacter and contactee.

This is true in friendships. I’ve noticed this over the years with friends: There are some I will always call but who will never call me. Why? Ask it on the mountain. They seem happy to hear from me – but just don’t call.

This is true, often, in love. The French have a saying: “In every relationship, there is one who kisses and one who offers the cheek.”

And this is true in business. Argh! Who do you think you’re talking to? I’m a writer, for goodness sake. You don’t think I’ve spent a significant amount of my life with “my hat in my hand”?

(I heard that phrase from a friend who I always thought would make a great writer – he’s extremely felicitous with his phraseology – but who became a businessman instead because, as he’s often said, “I didn’t want to go everywhere with my hat in my hand.”)

But you know what? I decided at a certain point I would set aside what I can only call (here’s me trying to be felicitous) “the shame of being a supplicant.”

I may have taken this notion too far in my lifetime. Some people might say: “Have you no dignity, man? Are you some sort of schnorrer?” (Basically, Yiddish for supplicant.)

To them I can only say: “You gotta schnorr to score, baby!”

I’ve schnorred my way into several jobs I in no way deserved. One was in television: The person doing the hiring was getting back to my e-mails less and less, until I finally said: “Unless you specifically tell me otherwise, I’ll show up at your office Wednesday at four.”

I showed up. Wearily, she looked across her desk and said: “What shift would you like?”

My point, basically, is: If you want something, go for it. Don’t worry about who is doing all the initiating.

Are you in a sticky situation? Send your dilemmas to damage@globeandmail.com. Please keep your submissions to 150 words and include a daytime contact number so we can follow up with any queries.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

