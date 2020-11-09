How should I dole out an inheritance when one heir needs more help than others?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Relationships

Register
AdChoices
Damage Control

How should I dole out an inheritance when one heir needs more help than others?

David Eddie
David Eddie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The question

My husband and I have no children, but have six nephews and two nieces, all in their 20s. I recently came into an inheritance and we would like to help them now rather than waiting. Some of them are in a better place financially while some have greater needs. For example, one nephew has a girl with developmental issues that could benefit from extra help, but that costs money that they do not have. My husband thinks we should dole it out equally, but I think we should give according to need. What should we do?

The answer

Why not give it all to a deserving charity like The Dave Eddie Fund?

Your generous donation would be lifting an advice columnist out of a morass of debt, and free his mind from thoughts of the mortgage, how he’s going to pay the endless stream of bills people keep sending him and what the mechanic is going to charge for the strange rattling noise his 12-year-old car has recently begun to emit.

Story continues below advertisement

Kidding aside, your husband has a point: This is a potential minefield, which sucks when you think about it. Here you are poised to hand over free money to your family, and your primary thought is whether it’s just going to cause discord, disharmony, ugly scenes and rifts.

But dropping a chunk of money into a family can be like dropping a nice, juicy fish into a hole filled with feral cats: Everyone begins to scratch, claw, hiss at and bite each other (metaphorically, mostly, though I wouldn’t be surprised if sometimes it happens literally).

The difference here is: You’re still alive. Dead people are lucky, in one way – they don’t have to deal with all the familial squabbling and infighting their wills cause.

But you do. In that context I suppose my advice will be counterintuitive, but I agree with you and not your husband: I don’t think you should distribute your funds evenly.

Counterintuitive, perhaps, as I say. My in-laws, for example, are always ultrascrupulous about disbursing all monetary gifts equally, down to the penny, among their offspring, regardless of income level or needs.

Unless – and this is an important caveat – an emergency or dire situation arises. Then they will dispense (usually) a one-time-only cash gift to the distressed party.

Strikes me your case contains what amounts to a fairly dire situation: One of your nieces/nephews has a child with developmental issues and can’t afford to address those issues.

Story continues below advertisement

So apply the Marxian credo here: “To each according to his needs; from each according to his means.” (Capitalist version: “To each according to his greed; from each according to his spleen.”)

And give more to your niece or nephew with the child with developmental issues.

If one of the others squawks, patiently explain you made that choice because [name of niece or nephew with developmentally challenged child] needs money for the costs of care, therapy and all the other expenses facing them – and they can’t afford it.

Your other nieces and nephews would have to have hearts of stone, seems to me, to continue squawking and squabbling over what is after all your money following that statement.

Make the announcement before the fact. Don’t drop this money-bomb without warning.

Call a family meeting, ideally in person – though I suppose a Zoom “get together” would suffice if there are coronavirus-related concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

If it somehow leads to a rift or a perma-huff among one of the others – well, then they are unworthy of your largesse.

But I predict that won’t happen. I can only guess you’re holding back a fair amount of money after this round of cash gifts.

And they’ll have to be on their best behaviour if they want to get their mitts on that.

Are you in a sticky situation? Send your dilemmas to damage@globeandmail.com. Please keep your submissions to 150 words and include a daytime contact number so we can follow up with any queries.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies