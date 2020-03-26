 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Relationships

Register
AdChoices
Damage Control

I want to keep my son at home because of coronavirus but he’s angry at me. What do I do?

David Eddie
David Eddie
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

The question

I asked my teenage son to come back and live with me for the duration of this coronavirus crisis. He was living with his girlfriend and two other friends. I wanted him “under my wing,” so to speak, and quite frankly to keep an eye on him. He’s very social and I want to make sure he is self-isolating and the rest of it. He misses his girlfriend and wants to go back to living with her, but I don’t want to let him. I know they were still visiting with people. He’s really grumpy and angry with me, however in light of everything happening, I feel it’s my duty as a mother to keep him home. What do you think?

The answer

I feel you. Right now I too have a climbing-the-walls, cabin-feverish, stir-crazy teen in my domicile. School has been suspended, and we’ve told him he can’t hang out with his friends.

He is a thoughtful young man. He gets what’s going on. He understands the critical importance of social distancing and self-isolation (and frequent handwashing). We’ve discussed it all at length.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, he’s a teenager. “Dad, if I don’t see my friends, I’ll go out of my mind.” “Can I have one friend over?” “Dad, what am I supposed to do?”

The way I’ve attempted to handle it is by trying to persuade him to look upon this “interlude of solitude” as an opportunity for reflection, introspection, meditation and all that sort of stuff.

(Easy for me to say, of course: As a writer, self-isolation is not exactly a big lifestyle change. Most of my adult life I’ve “worked from home,” i.e. sit by myself; type; make sandwich; type some more; press “send”; take nap.)

I even lent him one of my favourite books to buttress my case: Hermits: The Insights of Solitude, by Peter France.

‘Can I take my kids to the park?’ And more coronavirus questions answered by André Picard

Mr. France was a successful British television producer who chucked it all to live an eremitical existence on the Greek island of Patmos. And he makes a persuasive argument for the healing and restorative effects of at least a period of solitude in one’s existence, citing hermits from The Desert Fathers (early Christian hermits) to Thomas Merton (The Seven Storey Mountain) to Henry David Thoreau.

Obviously, this is a tough sell to a teenager. Teens, like wolves, are pack animals. Trying to persuade one to enjoy and embrace a period of isolation “as an opportunity” is like placing a plate of kale in front of a shark and urging it to “look upon it as an opportunity to try something new.”

But my son has agreed to read the book, at least. For myself, I’ve looked upon this period of sequestration with him (wife still goes to work, with stiff restrictions) as a great opportunity: to spend more time together; to tutor him in the ways of righteousness; to bring him up to speed on the golden age of American cinema (the 1970s); and to get him into the kitchen more.

Story continues below advertisement

Madam, I urge you to do something similar. Look upon this as an opportunity to spend time with your son. On social media I’m seeing people playing chess/cribbage/what have you with their offspring. It’s good stuff. As a friend of mine says: “Seize the crisis.” And though it may not feel like it now, this will come to an end.

When? I don’t know. Unfortunately, I misplaced my crystal ball. But I’m definitely of the camp that the stricter and even more draconian we all are when it comes to social distancing and self-isolation, even in the face of the squawking of our loved ones, the sooner this whole crazy business comes to an end.

So, yes, unhappy your son may be, stay the course. It’s battle conditions right now. Which is why I sign off with the words of the famous British Second World War slogan (as the population faced the threat of air attacks from the Luftwaffe): “Keep calm and carry on.”

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

Are you in a sticky situation? Send your dilemmas to damage@globeandmail.com. Please keep your submissions to 150 words and include a daytime contact number so we can follow up with any queries.

Keep up to date with the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter. Sign up today.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies