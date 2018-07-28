 Skip to main content

I’m done having kids but I’m afraid of getting a vasectomy. Should I do it?

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Damage Control

I’m done having kids but I’m afraid of getting a vasectomy. Should I do it?

David Eddie
David Eddie
Special to The Globe and Mail

The question

We have three young children, but do not feel like we could sustain a fourth, either financially or in terms of our work schedules and general levels of energy. So for the past couple of years my wife has been pressuring me to get a vasectomy. But the whole idea makes me nervous. My male friends seem to think it’s a big mistake. But my wife is starting to get upset at how long it’s taking me to do it. The truth is, I secretly don’t want to do it at all. It seems so permanent! What if I change my mind? Should I suck it up and just do it or can I somehow get out of it?

The answer

I say: Suck it up and just do it – with a couple of crucial codicils/asterisks.

Men are so irrational about that part of their anatomies. I have several male friends who’ve had as many kids as they want to have, don’t want any more, but at the same time are all like: “Forget it, no one is coming near my junk with a scalpel or laser. That is not gonna happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Which is totally fine, and each man’s decision in the smithy of his soul.

All I can say is: I did it and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.

After our third kid, like your wife, my wife urged me to get one, but like you I dragged my heels unconscionably, to the point where my wife said: “Oh, for God’s sake, I’ll just get my tubes tied."

But that’s a major procedure, which tends to require full anesthesia – and around that time I read that Olivia Goldsmith, author of the book First Wives’ Club, went in for a chin tuck, which for some reason necessitates full anesthesia – and came out in a body bag.

So I asked the man in the mirror: “How big a jerk are you that you’d put your wife at risk of death because you’re too chicken to undergo a relatively minor surgery?”

I will say: If you do do it, keep your eyes pinned to the ceiling. I did that, babbling incoherently to the doctor, then made the mistake of looking down – to see a puff of black smoke rising from my testicular area.

Not, obviously, something you want to see.

Story continues below advertisement

On a more positive note, it is a ticket to a lifetime of worry-free sex. Which is hard to argue with.

You’ll get a lot of “Ooh, you’ve been neutered, you’ve been emasculated.” Point out to these wags and pundits that that is a canard. A vasectomee continues to produce sperm, it just no longer shoots out the end of his Johnson.

In fact, some of us vasectomees believe it may actually super-size your mojo, because the sperm is absorbed into your abdomen.

But now comes the codicil/asterisk: There is a scenario, which my non-snipped friends are constantly citing. Let’s call it the “Trophy Wife Scenario”:

Your wife breaks up with you, you somehow pull the pieces together, then meet, say, a beautiful 28-year-old poetess, for whom having kids or not is a deal-breaker and you have to tell her: “Sorry, darling, barring an expensive, painful and not always successful operation, I can no longer impregnate the women of the world.”

And she moves on.

Story continues below advertisement

Which is why I always say a vasectomy is a greater gesture of monogamy than marriage.

So you have to ask yourself: “Will I always be with the woman I am with?” If you don’t think so, then actually, no, I wouldn’t do it.

But if you can be reasonably sure you will stay together, then, yes, as I say, suck it up and make it happen.

P.S. They tend to do them on Fridays, so you have the weekend to recover. Me, I watched numerous macho movies (like Snatch, which is all men insulting each other, fighting each other, trying to kill each other and ripping each other off: very male) with a bag of frozen peas on my crotch, to soothe it.

Afterwards, for fun, I challenged my friends to eat a bowl of peas from that bag for $100. No one took me up on it.

Are you in a sticky situation? Send your dilemmas to damage@globeandmail.com. Please keep your submissions to 150 words and include a daytime contact number so we can follow up with any queries.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.