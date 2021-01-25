I’m worried a friend is drinking more than ever during the pandemic. How can I help him?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Relationships

Register
AdChoices
Damage Control

I’m worried a friend is drinking more than ever during the pandemic. How can I help him?

David Eddie
David Eddie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The question

The current COVID-19 lockdown seems to be having a nasty impact on people with any kind of alcohol dependency. If I call my old university buddy in the afternoon, he usually sounds drunk. Before COVID-19 lockdowns, when we were able to “huddle over a beer and a bun,” he drank a lot. But it seems to have gotten worse. How do I nudge him to think about his drinking habit, given that it could trigger serious health issues? If something happens to him, it would be devastating to his wife and sons.

The answer

It certainly seems, anecdotally at least, like a lot of people are ramping up their drinking during the pandemic.

Makes sense, in a way. We’re all cooped up, locked down, climbing the walls, playing Scrabble, watching TV until our eyeballs hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

And with so many working from home these days, it’s harder to detect “day drinking” – hence memes like the one with a woman holding up a coffee cup in a Zoom meeting and saying: “How do you know this isn’t wine?”

About that: I used to find drinking and hangovers funny – like the famous description by Kingsley Amis (“the laureate of the hangover”) in Lucky Jim of a character waking up feeling like “his mouth had been used as a latrine by some small creature of the night, and then as its mausoleum.”

“Hilarious!” I thought then. Not so much now. Amis went on to drink himself to death, basically. As Christopher Hitchens says in the otherwise festive introduction to Amis’s book Everyday Drinking: “The booze got to him in the end, and robbed him of his wit and charm as well as of his health.”

That’s … not so funny. In the fullness of time, I’ve come to look at booze – for some people, obviously not all – as an insidious, subtle and crafty force that can slide out of the tall grass and slowly squeeze the life out of a person.

Or as my wife pithily puts it, re: drinking: “It’s fun until it isn’t.”

And it sounds like your friend may be drifting out of the Fun Zone into the arena of the unwell. He could lose everything: wife, kids, job, friends, health … the list goes on.

So yes, I think that as a friend, you should absolutely do him the favour of approaching him about it.

Story continues below advertisement

He may not see it as a favour. He may bristle, bridle, throw it back in your face, accuse you of being judgmental and so on.

The trick is to do it gently, with compassion. One of the phrases in the mission statement of Alcoholics Anonymous that always jumped out at me was that its members, having attained sobriety, should then turn around and help “the alcoholic who still suffers.”

Your friend may not see it that way – he may still think he’s having fun – but he is almost certainly suffering. Approach him in that spirit.

You could suggest rehab. Some facilities are still open and accepting clients – but they can be pricey. Now, I know some might say, “Best money I ever spent! It saved my life!” And of course they’d have a point. One wonders, though, whether your friend would have the disposable income if he’s drinking all day, .

Personally, I think AA is a great option. No clipboards, no lab coats, it’s non-hierarchical – just some ordinary folks who have gone through or are going through what your friend is going through trying to help each other out.

And right now you can go to a Zoom meeting anywhere in the world, any time of day, as many times as you want. And it’s pay-what-you-can!

Story continues below advertisement

But your friend has to want to do it. Don’t badger or browbeat him. If he’s not ready to commit, it’ll never stick, and there will ultimately be no point.

If he repudiates you, turns you down, at least you can tell yourself you gave it a shot. From that point forward, your attitude should be, in the words of my old butcher, who would say, with a shrug, whenever I refused his counsel (we would chew the fat a lot, and he loved to give advice): “Hey, it’s your life.”

Are you in a sticky situation? Send your dilemmas to damage@globeandmail.com. Please keep your submissions to 150 words and include a daytime contact number so we can follow up with any queries.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies