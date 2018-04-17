 Skip to main content

Match: A chance bus encounter left him speechless

Courtney Shea
Special to The Globe and Mail

Jarred Greff and Nina Schmidt.

Scott Little photography

Match profiles an interesting couple each week. Interested in being featured? Share your story at match@globeandmail.com.

Neither one was a regular transit rider, but one morning, fate – and the No. 3 bus – intervened to bring Jarred Greff and Nina Schmidt together.

Who: Jarred Greff, 36, hair stylist. Nina Schmidt, 35, stay-at-home-mom/photographer.

Relationship status: Married since 2013.

Location: Vancouver.

The ride to romance

Jarred: I was late for work on the morning we met, so I ended up taking the bus, which I don’t normally do.

Nina: And I was really hung over! I had been out the night before karaoke-ing. I actually ran to catch that bus. I almost missed it.

Jarred: When I got on I saw her right away. We made eye contact.

Nina: It sounds cheesy, but I could feel some kind of a connection.

Jarred: After a few blocks, the person sitting beside Nina got up, so I walked over. I’m a hairdresser, so I’m pretty comfortable talking to women … but I couldn’t think of a single thing to say.

Nina: Finally I said, “Excuse me – did you say something?”

Jarred: We didn’t have much time to talk. I mentioned the name of the salon I worked at and told her to come by. She said she could never cheat on her hairdresser. I thought she was trying to shoot me down.

The one-day rule

Nina: I went into the salon that same night.

Jarred: I had been watching the door all day. When I saw her come in I actually dropped a client’s head into the sink.

Nina: I gave him my number and he called the next day, which was surprising. You know, because a lot of people follow the three-day rule. For our first date we went bowling. We ended up staying together for 22 hours. We’ve been together ever since.

Here comes the bus

Nina: The idea to get married on the bus came up naturally. We knew we wanted to do something cool and a little bit different.

Jarred: When we were first talking about it we were half joking.

Nina: Jarred has a client who works for TransLink, so we reached out. We got shot down three times, but I am German and very persuasive and I just wouldn’t give up.

Jarred: We didn’t tell people it was our wedding. We just got everyone to meet at a bus stop.

Nina: I wanted to incorporate a little bit of tradition so I waited for the bus in front of the church. When I got on the bus I came in through the back door and walked down the aisle.

