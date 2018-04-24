 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Match: An online match turns into a successful marriage and business

Match: An online match turns into a successful marriage and business

Courtney Shea
Special to The Globe and Mail

Montgomery and Daniela Gisborne with daughter Dominica.

Match profiles an interesting couple each week. Interested in being featured? Share your story at match@globeandmail.com

An online match in China turned into a successful marriage and then a successful business of the shores of PEI.

Who: Montgomery Gisborne, 55, and Daniela (Luo Dan Ni) Gisborne, 37, co-owners, Chinese Junk Tour.

Story continues below advertisement

Location: Charlottetown.

Relationship status: Married since 2017.

One mom and a baby

Montgomery: We met on a website that matches professional foreign men with professional Chinese women. I was doing a lot of business in Asia at the time and became totally fascinated by the culture and the people.

Daniela: My best friend had married a man from England and when she came back to China, I was divorced and she said, “Oh, you should find a foreign man.” She showed me this site and I decided to use a photo with my daughter because I wanted to make it clear that I was looking for a serious relationship.

Montgomery: I remember seeing this radiant woman with her little Dominica, who was only two at the time. That was unusual to include the kid in a profile photo, and I just thought it was charming. I have a daughter from my second marriage. Given my age, I thought the window for having another child had closed.

The man in the computer

Montgomery: We spent a few months talking on a Chinese version of Skype. One of the stories I love from back then was that Dominica had never seen a white person before and she thought that I lived inside the laptop. When we finally met for the first time, she wanted to know how I had fallen out.

Daniela: I remember going to the airport to meet him for the first time. Right away he made me laugh and was very friendly. All my life I wanted to find an interesting guy. I thought, okay, he could be my husband.

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery: We spent a couple of years living in China, but eventually we decided to move back to Canada. We basically threw a dart at a map and landed on Prince Edward Island.

The language of love

Daniela: My English has improved a lot – I try, and we definitely laugh. I think a lot of our communication isn’t in words. We know each other in a way that’s hard to explain.

Montgomery: My girls have been so great at adjusting to life in Canada. At the same time, Chinese culture remains a big part of our home. And now our professional life, too. Last year we bought an authentic Chinese junk boat, which was built in Hong Kong in 1968. It’s a style of boat that became popular in the second century. We started doing tours last summer and it has turned into a real business. People love to go out on the water, learn some history, eat some delicious authentic Chinese food.

Daniela: I think Monte may be more Chinese than I am! He knows so much history, and I think he knows every Chinese person in PEI. I joke, but it makes me very proud to introduce my country and my culture in Canada.


Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.