Match: From phone conversations to friendship to marriage

Courtney Shea
Special to The Globe and Mail

Claire Lesage and Doug Stewart.

Match profiles an interesting couple each week. Interested in being featured? Share your story at match@globeandmail.com

Who: Claire Lesage, 56, freelance editor/writer. Doug Stewart, 60, lock operator on the Rideau Canal.

Relationship status: Married since 1995

Location: Kingston, Ont.

The voice on the end of the line…

Doug: About 35 years ago I was working the midnight to 6 a.m. shift at a local radio station. Back then, I was playing records. It was free format, and I was able to play anything I wanted.

Claire: I worked at a restaurant and I would get home around 2 a.m. and listen to this guy on the radio. I was very fond of Bob Dylan, so I would phone in to request him. And then we would talk all the way through the song, so I would never even get to hear what I had requested.

Doug: We’d have these long conversations and we got to be quite friendly. I was tempted to suggest getting together, but there is an unwritten rule for late night DJs: If you’re getting phone calls from a girl at 3 a.m., don’t go meet her, no matter how great she sounds. I had some co-workers had broken the rule and it didn’t work out very well.

The smooch that sealed the deal

Claire: About three years later, I was out for brunch with a friend and then Doug came in and it was his friend, too. The friend introduced us and I said, “Doug Stewart. Your name is really familiar.” And he said, “Claire, it’s nice to finally meet you.”

Doug: Somehow I recognized her voice.

Claire: From there we developed a friendship, Doug moved away for a bit. We wrote letters.

Doug: Then I came back to Kingston and I was out at a bar with my friends when Claire walked in. I invited her to come sit with us. My friend left and we continued drinking.

Claire: Talking! We continued talking.

Doug: And then the spirits overtook me and I asked if I could kiss her. That kiss turned into something. I think we almost knocked the table over.

Claire: It was a bit overwhelming, and not what I was looking for at the time. I was attending university, I had a two-year-old kid. I didn’t want to fall in love so drastically.

Love on the rails

Claire: We got married October 21, 1995. It was really the happiest day of my life. For our honeymoon we took the train to Montreal.

Doug: It was during the referendum, so we like to say that we saved Canada, walking around talking to everyone before the vote.

Claire: Trains are our thing. For Doug’s birthday this year ,we took the train from Vancouver to Toronto, which was four nights. Canada is such a remarkable, beautiful country. We both brought out books to read, but we ended up just looking out the window.

