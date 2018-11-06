Match: From Tinder swipe to ring-pop proposal

Match profiles an interesting couple each week. Interested in being featured? Share your story at match@globeandmail.com.
Who: Adam Moco, 32, photographer and drag queen; Anton Levin, 34, florist
Relationship status: Together since 2017
Location: Toronto
First swipe’s a charm
Adam: I was living in Lisbon when we met. I had always sworn to myself that I would try living in Europe by the time I was 30. I was on Tinder and I noticed Anton. I think it was his Swedish look and he’s a florist, so I thought that meant he was probably creative. I was ready to be in a relationship.
Anton: I was not looking for anything serious at all. I was over from Sweden. It was actually my very first time even on Tinder.
Adam: Being a drag queen is something I tend to be pretty up front about with dating. There are people in the gay world who aren’t into dating drag queens. There was a shot on my profile.
Anton: I didn’t see a shot! I must have just looked at the first one. It’s not like I was looking for a drag queen, but when Adam told me about his alter ego, Miss Moço, I thought that was fun. I love to get dressed up – not in drag though.
Friends and lovers
Adam: Our very first date was at a wine bar. I don’t remember the name – there are a lot of wine bars in Lisbon. I remember feeling like we were having this great conversation. It was easy. There was none of that awkward, “What should we talk about next?’”
Anton: I remember thinking either we’re going to be a couple or we’re going to be best friends. That was the first date. On the second date, we went for dinner and I started feeling all of the romantic tension. I remember being a little nervous the first time I saw him perform. Just like, “Oh god, what if this is cringey?” But he was great. I think I went back to his place.
Adam: We travelled a lot when we were living in Europe. Anton proposed on New Year’s Eve in Sweden. There were fireworks going off. He used a ring pop because the real rings hadn’t arrived yet.
More glam, less glitter
Anton: Adam’s drag life takes up a lot of our time. We go shopping for new looks and I usually go along to the shows, carry the bags. Definitely she has become more fashionable since we started dating.
Adam: Yes. It’s more toned down, a lot more black, more like a woman going to a fashion event.
Anton: There’s definitely a lot less glitter.
Anton: We moved back to Toronto last year. We got married at City Hall and then had a party at the Glad Day Bookshop in the Village.
Adam: We basically have two modes these days: Either we’re out having tons of fun or we’re at home just relaxing with our dog, Pippa.
Anton: She’s lived in four cities now. I think Toronto is her last home.
Adam: Anton is a great cook. He makes vegetarian lasagna, we throw on Netflix and relax.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.