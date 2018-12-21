Match: How one SWF looking for a BFF found a happy marriage instead

Who: Alex Nursall, 31, casting director and journalist; Andy Kelly, 31, graphic designer
Relationship status: Married, together since 2011
Location: Toronto
SWF seeking BFF
Alex: I was writing a story about making friends online. The goal was to try as many different methods as possible: I went on Craigslist, Omegle, Chatroulette, OkCupid. Mostly, I just got a lot of creepy responses. Like, “Yeah, I want to be friends too … what do you smell like?” Andy’s response was one of the most normal.
Andy: I had arrived in Canada a few months previous on a one-year work visa. I had met some people through my roommate, but was looking to expand my circle. I saw Alex’s post on OkCupid and I thought, okay, she seems cool. We connected on Facebook and then decided to meet in person.
Alex: Andy didn’t actually make it into my article because we had to postpone. I think he had basketball tickets or something.
Andy: When we did meet I had said that I wanted to see the city [Toronto]. We met up right downtown at Queen and Yonge and just started walking west. The conversation was really easy and natural. At one point we stopped and it was like, wait a second – we’ve been walking for three hours.
More than friends
Alex: When we met, I had come out of a long-term relationship, so I wasn’t really looking for anything romantic.
Andy: I was sort of like, who knows, maybe we’ll become friends or maybe she’ll be a creepy weirdo.
Alex: It’s funny because I was actually a mess at the time. A week before that first meet-up, I found out I had bedbugs in my apartment, so I was sleeping on my friend’s couch, wearing my friend’s shirt, my ex’s shoes, my mom’s coat.
Andy: I didn’t notice. It was very organic. We hung out a few times and I remember starting to think, okay, maybe this is more than a friendship.
Will you marry me … again?
Alex: We met March 30, 2011, on March 30, 2012, Andy moved in and March 30 of the following year we got married. It was like one date for everything
Andy: It’s very easy to remember. Our actual engagement was we had a conversation, we decided we wanted to get married and we did.
Alex: It wasn’t very social-media-worthy.
Andy: I made up for it last year when Alex was turning 30. She gave me this list of weird requests: Cake that looked like sushi, sushi that looked like cake.
Alex: Every guest had to draw a picture of a dog. It was kind of a joke.
Andy: But I decided, okay, I’m going to do this. After all of the weird list stuff, I gave a little impromptu speech, I got down on one knee and asked Alex to marry me.
Alex: This was five years after our actual wedding, so maybe a little late, but so sweet and so lovely. He gave me earrings.
Andy: It scored me some major brownie points
