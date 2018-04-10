Match: Mike and Tyler’s rom-com story come to life

Open this photo in gallery Mike Chalub, left, and Tyler Freebairn. Handout

Nearly two years after meeting on Tinder, Mike Chalut and Tyler Freebairn finally got serious about their dating life – with a little help from rom-com queen Drew Barrymore.

Who: Mike Chalut, radio host KISS 91.7, 40. Tyler Freebairn, finance professional GoAuto, 24.

Location: Winnipeg.

Relationship status: Dating since February.

“Forever single” meets “new in town”

Mike: We’ve only been together for a couple of months now, but our story goes back to the spring of 2016. I was the forever single guy and had basically given up on love. You know, swipe, swipe, swipe. When I got matched with Tyler on Tinder he was so my type that I assumed he was going to catfish me.

Tyler: I had just moved back from Vegas, just gotten out of a serious relationship. The first person who came up was this guy in a bright pink jacket, which was the tackiest thing I had ever seen, but for some reason I decided to give him a chance. We started messaging back and forth –

Mike: On Tinder it’s often “Hey” and then “Hey” and then hooking up. When Tyler asked “How are you?” I thought – this guy has potential.

Dating in bulk

Mike: The craziest thing is that, a couple of days after we matched on Tinder, we ended up at the same nightclub. I bought him a drink and I went in for a kiss. I think I came on a little strong.

Tyler: That’s just kind of Mike as a person: in your face, a little extra. I was happy, but also a little confused.

Mike: For a bunch of reasons, we only ended up going on our first date in February of this year, which was a lot of build up. I came up with this idea that we should go on 50 first dates, like the gay sequel to the movie.

Tyler: I was like, which one of us is Drew Barrymore?

From McDonald’s to moving in

Mike: We have done almost all of our dates over six weeks.

Tyler: Yes, but Mike’s version of a date could be going to the grocery store, doing laundry. He would clip my nose hairs and call it a date!

Mike: The McDonald’s date was a big one. Is he going to share his fries? Or the first date putting together IKEA furniture. Really, it has been a great way to take off the pressure and get to know each other.

Tyler: That’s true, except that he talks about our dates on his radio show! My whole family has been listening to every detail. When I go out, strangers will approach me. It’s like my name is “50 First Dates.”

Mike: Well it worked. We’re moving in together May 1st.

Tyler: His apartment is a total university bachelor pad. I have a lot of work to do.