Match: Nine Canadian love stories to warm the heart on Valentine’s

When they met, gay marriage wasn’t legal. Twenty years later, they finally wed

Carrol Anne Sceviour and Shirley Walker, married since 2015, met in 1996 at a conference in Seattle. “On the Sunday before I left, she kissed me and my knees just about gave out,” Sceviour said.

In step: From dancing partners to life partners

Frederic Bazin and Elyna Kudish met at a salsa social. Says Bazin: “I spent the next two months going to all the different clubs and socials hoping to bump into her. When I finally did I made a beeline.”

When one cat lover meets another cat person

Gina Marino and Hunter Marmon were married in 2017. For Marino, “must love cats” was a requirement for a partner: “In the past I’ve had relationships that have broken up over that.”

The couple behind ‘the gayest wedding cake ever’

Chris Farias and Jared Lenover made viral headlines after ordering a cake from a Hamilton bakery that was part celebration, part political statement.

How ‘asking for a friend’ brought two fashion entrepreneurs together

Before they were the husband-and-wife team behind the modest fashion label Balbea, Aicha Chtourou and Bilal Mashhedi were two university students on an unusual blind date.

He’s a sommelier. She doesn’t drink. The tricks to this pairing

Jen McNeeley and Jamie Drummond knew each other from industry events before she reached out with a Facebook message: “You seem fun and open-minded. Would you be interested in coming over for a slow dance?”

How to hold a wedding in the middle of the Vancouver Marathon

Marathon training in winter became a key part of James Makokis and Anthony Johnson’s relationship. "It was getting dark at 4:30, so we would end up running under the stars.”

He gave her his heart, she gave him her kidney – then they got married

Early on Chris Marsland told Emily Moloney Marsland he had a kidney condition. “Things were going really well and we were definitely falling in love. But then I get really sick.”

This New Brunswick couple share love, but not a postal code

Married since 2009, Lonnie Blackmore and Andrea Stevens-Blackmore live two hours apart: “The decision not to live together wasn’t something we planned,” she says.

