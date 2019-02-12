 Skip to main content

Relationships Match: Nine Canadian love stories to warm the heart on Valentine’s

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Match: Nine Canadian love stories to warm the heart on Valentine’s

Each week couples share their origin stories and secrets to relationship success with Courtney Shea. Here are some of our favourites

Courtney Shea
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Read more of The Globe’s guides to living well, from how to shop for wine to how to sleep better

Open this photo in gallery

The Globe and Mail

When they met, gay marriage wasn’t legal. Twenty years later, they finally wed

Carrol Anne Sceviour and Shirley Walker, married since 2015, met in 1996 at a conference in Seattle. “On the Sunday before I left, she kissed me and my knees just about gave out,” Sceviour said.

Open this photo in gallery

In step: From dancing partners to life partners

Story continues below advertisement

Frederic Bazin and Elyna Kudish met at a salsa social. Says Bazin: “I spent the next two months going to all the different clubs and socials hoping to bump into her. When I finally did I made a beeline.”

Open this photo in gallery

When one cat lover meets another cat person

Gina Marino and Hunter Marmon were married in 2017. For Marino, “must love cats” was a requirement for a partner: “In the past I’ve had relationships that have broken up over that.”

Open this photo in gallery

The couple behind ‘the gayest wedding cake ever’

Chris Farias and Jared Lenover made viral headlines after ordering a cake from a Hamilton bakery that was part celebration, part political statement.

Open this photo in gallery

How ‘asking for a friend’ brought two fashion entrepreneurs together

Before they were the husband-and-wife team behind the modest fashion label Balbea, Aicha Chtourou and Bilal Mashhedi were two university students on an unusual blind date.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

He’s a sommelier. She doesn’t drink. The tricks to this pairing

Jen McNeeley and Jamie Drummond knew each other from industry events before she reached out with a Facebook message: “You seem fun and open-minded. Would you be interested in coming over for a slow dance?”

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Lana Whiskeyjack/The Globe and Mail

How to hold a wedding in the middle of the Vancouver Marathon

Marathon training in winter became a key part of James Makokis and Anthony Johnson’s relationship. "It was getting dark at 4:30, so we would end up running under the stars.”

Open this photo in gallery

Pamela Yool Photography/Pamela Yool Photography

He gave her his heart, she gave him her kidney – then they got married

Early on Chris Marsland told Emily Moloney Marsland he had a kidney condition. “Things were going really well and we were definitely falling in love. But then I get really sick.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

This New Brunswick couple share love, but not a postal code

Married since 2009, Lonnie Blackmore and Andrea Stevens-Blackmore live two hours apart: “The decision not to live together wasn’t something we planned,” she says.

Match profiles an interesting couple each week. Interested in being featured? Share your story at match@globeandmail.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.