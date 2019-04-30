 Skip to main content

Relationships Match: The couple who share a life – and the same jean size

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Match

Match: The couple who share a life – and the same jean size

Courtney Shea
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Who: Sasha Colby, 35, HR manager; Erin Nelson, 36, office manager

Relationship status: Together since 2011

Location: Victoria

Story continues below advertisement

Two fish in a pond

Sasha: We met on Plenty of Fish, which is kind of the bottom of the barrel in terms of dating sites. It’s free, so all the freaks are on there.

Erin: And some gems.

Sasha: Right, and some gems. Erin and I started chatting, but she is the world’s biggest introvert. It was hard to draw her out at first.

Erin: I was also not entirely out of the closet at the time. We chatted online for almost six months before we met in person. Our first date was at a karaoke bar with a bunch of Sasha’s friends. Suddenly this guy gets on stage and of course he’s the only other person I ever got together with through Plenty of Fish. I slunk down in my chair and then I looked over at Sasha and she’s slinking down too.

Sasha: We both looked at each other and started laughing. That night we learned taste in men is one of the many things we share.

Match: They’ve never lived together – for 20 years and counting

Match: ‘I was not wealthy … she had great legs’

Match: The couple who are a 99-per-cent match

Sharing a life – and a pant size

Sasha: The rule is opposites attract, but in a lot of ways we’re practically the same person. We sort of look alike, we’re a similar height and weight with similar hair.

Erin: Sasha’s grandmother once told us, “You two could be brothers!” She has mild dementia.

Sasha: We like all the same things: TV shows, type of music, paddle boarding, hiking. We both like to leave concerts before the end to beat the rush.

Erin: At the same time, we are totally different people. Sasha’s very outgoing and bubbly and I’m … not. She kind of brings out the social butterfly in me and I think I help her to be calm. I wouldn’t want to date someone exactly like me – I’m a Taurus! Sharing jeans is a pretty big perk though.

A perfect proposal

Erin: I proposed to Sasha after four years together. We hadn’t technically discussed it, but she had shown me a couple of rings that she liked, so it’s not like it was totally out of nowhere.

Sasha: I definitely wanted to be proposed to.

Erin: And I knew I wanted to propose. It’s weird because you want to be this feminist rejecting gender roles, but Sasha is definitely the girly one between us: I have short hair, she has long. I wear pants, she likes dresses. I feel like I’m the strong protector even though she could totally beat me up.

Sasha: I remember it was so hot that day that when Erin insisted we go outside for a picnic I was kind of annoyed until I realized what was happening.

Story continues below advertisement

Erin: I wrote three mini poems and put them inside bottles and hid them, so it was like a scavenger hunt and the last clue was the ring. I don’t like to admit it, but I can be a bit cheesy.

Sasha: It was perfect.

Match profiles an interesting couple each week. Interested in being featured? Share your story at match@globeandmail.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter