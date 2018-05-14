 Skip to main content

Match: Nude beach broke the ice for cross-border couple

These two kindred spirits bonded over breakfast sandwiches, nude beaches and being the same person in male/female form.

Josh Uttley and Sarah Troop.

Who: Sarah Troop, 28, lighting consultant. Josh Uttley, 28, head brewer, Smithavens Brewing Company.

Location: Peterborough, Ont.

Relationship status: Married since 2016.

Dinner date with destiny

Sarah: The year before we met, I was visiting Portland, and out for dinner by myself. A couple asked to sit at my table, and we had a great time together. We kept in touch and a year later they asked if I wanted to house sit. I did, which is how I ended up back in Portland, on Tinder, and that’s how I met Josh. I always think that if I had sat at a smaller table that first night, my life would be totally different.

Josh: Our first date was at this café with the best breakfast special – two giant breakfast sandwiches and coffee for $5. We sat outside and Sarah had to take her ham off because she’s a vegetarian. That comes back later.

Sarah: We saw each other every day after that until I went home to Vancouver. We went to a nude beach on our second date, which definitely broke the ice. After the third date, I bought a journal to start recording our relationship because I knew Josh was the guy for me and we would want to have that for immigration.

Proposing while feminist

Sarah: I proposed to Josh while he was visiting me in Vancouver on a hike to Quarry Rock. I consider myself a feminist and I’m not a big fan of gender roles.

Josh: By that time, we had already decided to get married, so it wasn’t out of nowhere. But it was a surprise on that day.

Sarah: It was hard! I started crying before I even started. It wasn’t a big speech. I wanted to get it over with. Now I know how guys feel.

Josh: It was amazing. My ring is jade. It doesn’t quite fit, but I can’t get it resized because it’s a stone.

What a ham

Josh: I knew Sarah wanted a diamond engagement ring. I designed one using a ring from my aunt and uncle. We were meeting for a weekend in Seattle, and before I went, I picked up two of those same breakfast sandwiches and brought them on the train.

Sarah: When I suggested we get breakfast, Josh said he already had something. We went and sat down by the water –

Josh: She said, “Oh, it’s the breakfast sandwiches, like on our first date.” And under the ham was the ring – I told you it would come back.

Sarah: We got married in Stanley Park. Now we’re living in Peterborough. I feel so lucky to have found someone so right for me.

Josh: When I first met Sarah’s brothers, they said, “Wow – he is the male you.”

Sarah: People say that to us all the time. I guess it means we’re a good match.

