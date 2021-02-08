My friend’s girlfriend constantly asks me personal questions. How can I deflect without causing offense?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Relationships

Register
AdChoices
Damage Control

My friend’s girlfriend constantly asks me personal questions. How can I deflect without causing offense?

David Eddie
David Eddie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The question

A friend of mine recently acquired a new girlfriend. The problem is: she asks too many questions. She asks about everything under the sun. She’s constantly peppering me with questions and I hardly know her. There are quite a few areas she asks about that I don’t necessarily want to talk about – my health, for example, with which I have had ongoing issues for the past few years. How can I deflect these questions without causing offense?

The answer

I don’t know if it’s COVID-related or not – perhaps because we’re all not seeing as much of one another as previously – but I too have definitely noticed I’m getting peppered with a lot more questions lately.

In my case, it has clearly partly to do with the fact I’ve semi-suddenly decided to do a complete lifestyle 180. I’m joining the exodus. Like so many people: city boy to his core is city boy no more! I’m a country fellow now. We’re contemplating the purchase of a pickup. SUV no more: pickup now. You might even catch me with a piece of grass in my mouth. Face weather-beaten, squinting into the horizon: “Arr, looks like we might be in for some rain.”

Story continues below advertisement

(Sorry I know I’m being a bit ….hmm, I don’t know the word, “country-ist.” In the sense of naughtily being a proponent of country clichés. Please forgive me! I’m new to all this!)

So naturally, people I encounter pepper me with questions. “What’s happening? What the heck are you doing? What, may we ask, is your deal?”

So instead, I beat them to the punch. Before you ask: “Will Pam and Dave be installing a hot tub in their new domicile?” Hell yes. Good luck trying to get in touch with us, but if you are able to manage it, all you may hear on the other end of the line will be the peaceful bubbling of water.

Anyway. Back to the question. Basically it’s hard to know what to do when you’re confronted with a question-pepperer. Because people are taught from a young age that question-peppering is the polite way to be. “Show an interest in other people! That is the art of conversation!”

But allow me quietly to unpack a thought or two about the gentle art of conversation – in a way perhaps my favourite art, even above literature and plays, because it’s more two-way:

When it goes well, it’s like this: I say something. You think about it. You respond (and this is important) based on whatever it was I said. Then I think about what you said; and my response is based on my thoughts about that.

And so it goes. Ideally, neither of us should interrupt one another – though this of course happens – basically it’s best if you can limit yourself to plopping in what my wife calls an “interjection”– as opposed to a full-on interruption or what I call a flat-out “derailment” wherein one not only interrupts but shows no interest in returning to the story someone was telling …

Story continues below advertisement

Anyway, point being I don’t think anyone should enter a conversation with a bunch of hard-and-fast rules. Maybe your grade school teacher or some self-help author said: “Ask numerous questions! That shows your interest and interest is good!”

But they were only half-right. My experience: sometimes people pepper you with questions because they’re interested in your life; sometimes they pepper you with questions because they’re bored with their own life.

And that’s when I cavil, if I may use that word. If I feel that someone is question-peppering me out of boredom, I will take evasive action. My primary weapons are vague non-statements and circumlocution interlarded (of my three favourite words, along with “brainiac” and “grossenating,” “interlarded” is the only one that’s real) with meaningless gibberish: “Hey one never knows” and/or “time will tell” or “it is what it is.”

Here’s hoping these types of phrase get you through, without, as you say, “causing offense.”

But basically, I would say that you are well within your rights to answer as many questions forthrightly as you care to and sidestep (with circumlocution) as many as you don’t care to answer.

Are you in a sticky situation? Send your dilemmas to damage@globeandmail.com. Please keep your submissions to 150 words and include a daytime contact number so we can follow up with any queries.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies