Should we call it a day on friends whose political views are hard to swallow?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Relationships

Register
AdChoices
Damage Control

Should we call it a day on friends whose political views are hard to swallow?

David Eddie
David Eddie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

LittleBee80

The question

We have good friends who we’ve spent much time with over the past 25 years. We live in the same community, our children grew up together and we very much enjoy their company and have felt very close in all matters – except one. For some time, and increasingly in the past year, we have been struggling with how we differ in our view of U.S. politics. We generally try to avoid the conversation to steer clear of an uncomfortable situation, but whenever it comes up, it’s awkward. More so, we believe it has exposed some of their values that do not reflect ours, for which we are no longer at ease. We are considering severing the relationship, either openly or by letting it drift.

The answer

I’m originally from the United States, and still have many relatives there, mostly in Minnesota and Virginia (President Donald Trump won in both states).

And I can tell you: The divisiveness and contentiousness you see on the news between red and blue states? Is also played out in many personal relationships there. Including marriages.

Story continues below advertisement








Story continues below advertisement

So far I haven’t heard of anyone stomping off and tearfully flipping through the Yellow Pages looking for “Lawyers – Divorce.” But I wouldn’t be surprised if crockery has been hurled and, I bet, spouses have spent numerous nights tossing and turning on itchy, uncomfortable couches all across the great states of Minnesota and Virginia.

It happens in Canada, too. I’ve heard of cases of marital friction caused by discussions of U.S. politics – although my sense is it happens less often, by dint of the simple metrics of fewer Trump supporters.

Friendships and social occasions can also be strained. Along with religion, politics is a famously touchy, volatile topic. But lately bringing up U.S. politics in any circumstance is like tossing a Molotov cocktail into a dumpster filled with gasoline-soaked explosives.

But I don’t think the solution is to end your connection to your long-standing friends, whose children grew up with your children, and everything else a 25-year friendship implies and entails.

(And don’t forget to factor in your offspring: innocent civilians who could potentially be collateral damage in any friendship-ending scenario.)

You speak of your friends' “values.” Now, I would certainly understand wanting to end a friendship if your friends advocated or perpetrated some act of moral turpitude.

Story continues below advertisement

But your case sounds more like people sitting around sipping Chardonnay and opining.

And what is an opinion, anyway? You open your mouth and some air comes out. It’s not like the White House is calling on a special hotline: “[Your name here], how’s it going in the debate with your friends? Because based on the outcome we are planning to take a new direction in policy, and possibly reverse the results of the election! No pressure, but the entire fate of the world hangs in the balance of what you decide in your dinner-table discussions!”

Personally, I enjoy a spirited debate. I don’t want to surround myself with only people who agree with me, in a cloud of “confirmation bias.”

The trick is not to let your discussions cross over into ad hominem nastiness – so there should be no, “You’re dumb/crazy/I don’t understand how any rational person could possibly think that,” and so on.

Why not spend your time and energy instead trying to understand why your friends hold the viewpoint they do? “To understand all is to forgive all,” as the saying goes. Forgive your friends their annoying habit of disagreeing with you; and, in a spirit of gentle inquiry, try to understand how it is they could possibly hold such outlandish opinions.

Are you in a sticky situation? Send your dilemmas to damage@globeandmail.com. Please keep your submissions to 150 words and include a daytime contact number so we can follow up with any queries.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies