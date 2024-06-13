Wedding budget do’s and don’ts: Here’s what married people regret spending on and what was actually worth it

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe asked readers to share the things they wished they’d done differently and the things they don’t regret spending a dime on.davidf/Getty Images

When planning a wedding, the wish list, guest list and must-have list are in constant flux as you try to squeeze the most out of every dollar. It’s impossible to know beforehand exactly what you’ll need or want to pull off the optimal day, even if you’ve been to your fair share of nuptials.

The average cost of a wedding in Canada is almost $30,000, and pent-up pandemic demand and rising inflation have only helped nudge prices higher.

Couples are eloping to create one-of-a-kind weddings

To help couples who are planning their big day, we asked readers to share the things they wished they’d done differently and the things they don’t regret spending a dime on. Here’s what they said.

My biggest regret

The accessories: “I wish I hadn’t spent as much money on an expensive veil. It flowed all the way down to the end of the train of my gown and it got damaged as soon as we started taking pictures. If you really want a veil, see if you can buy a less expensive one or find a preloved one online. I’ll admit it looked great in photos, but I don’t think it was worth the price. The same goes for shoes. Nobody will notice them unless you wear a shorter dress and your feet will be begging for comfortable footwear halfway through the night. Why splurge on something uncomfortable and unseen?” – Tara Goodwin

The modern wedding is breaking all the rules

Not investing in logistics: “My husband and I got married seven years ago with our reception at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa. We wish we’d spent money on a day-of wedding planner to keep things running without a hitch. Also, prearranged transportation for ourselves at the end of the night.” – Andrew Sacret and Zac Chrumka

The event frills: “Chair covers for 550 people were not worth it. It was $20 a chair for setup, takedown and delivery in 2011. The cake was $3,000 and also not worth it. Most people didn’t care about it.” – Joel Kuntz

My favourite splurge

The photos: “Photos are always worth the investment. Choose wisely and book early. You cannot retake wedding photos. That moment when you first see each other on your wedding day? You can’t recreate that. Generally, the better the artist, the more you pay. So splurge and hire a good photographer. We paid $4,700 in 2020 and love our photos! We have zero regrets!” – Tara Goodwin

“Our DJ asked if we wanted a photo booth. We said, ‘Why not?’ We have high-quality digital memories of our guests having fun, and our guests got instant prints that we still see tacked to fridges when we visit.” – Andrew Sacret and Zac Chrumka

Forget the engagement ring. Now people are proposing with watches

The food: “We had a small ‘wedding’ – a religious ceremony called the ‘nikah’ or ‘katb el kitab’ – in our living room with around 20 of our closest family members, and because it didn’t have further costs, we were able to splurge on food for an engagement party. It was a friends-only gathering and we spent around $2,000 on everything. Our moms cooked – his mom made Egyptian, and my mom made Pakistani dishes. Some would argue it was too much because we had leftovers between the families for at least a week. But our friends loved it, and we were happy to overfeed the people we loved the most.” – Zahra Khozema

“The 10-course Chinese banquet meal was $50 per person and everyone loved it.” – Joel Kuntz

The car: “I first got married in 1988 when I was a young corporal in the military posted to CFB Cold Lake Alberta and dirt poor. I coaxed my dad into splurging on a rental car that would look great in the wedding photos. If you are going to spend money on your wedding, spend it on small personal things that will remind you of the fun and love shared. Everything else is just too much window dressing and serves no one.” – Charles R. Merredew

These quotes have been edited for length and clarity