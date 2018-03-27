 Skip to main content

Match: A mentor relationship blossoms into friendship

Mike Boynton and Isaac Wallace.

Courtney Shea
Special to The Globe and Mail

Match profiles an interesting couple each week. Interested in being featured? Share your story at match@globeandmail.com.

Eight years ago, they were matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto, when Mike was just home from a travel adventure and Isaac was a shy nine-year-old. Today, the two sports nuts say their relationship has matured with age even though they still play a lot of video games.

Who: Mike Boynton, 32, vice-president at PBL Insurance. Isaac Wallace, 17, high school student.

Location: Toronto

Relationship status: Friends since 2010

Big bro seeking little bro

Mike: Back in 2010 I was a young professional, kind of living for the weekends. I had a chance to do some travelling. Visiting some of the poorest countries in the world, it made me want to give back within my own community. When I got back home, I wanted to volunteer. Big Brothers appealed to me because I grew up with a great older brother and I liked the idea of being able to be that person for someone else.

Isaac: I was 9 when we met for the first time, so I don't remember everything. I think my mom had the idea it would be good for me to have a male role model. Now that I'm older, I can understand why that was important. We met at a basketball court. I remember thinking Mike was a pretty cool guy. He was pretty good at basketball.

Mike: You still outshot me at three-pointers. Even back then.

Healthy competition

Mike: We usually get together for a couple of hours a week. Sometimes we'll go to events organized by BBBST, but we also just hang out, play video games, watch the Raptors or the Jays. Our dynamic is brothers – we can definitely get competitive. Just now, we finished a Ping-Pong match. I took Isaac down for once. But he whooped me in NBA2K on Xbox.

Isaac: The sort of things we do together hasn't really changed much. I guess what has changed is what we talk about. Just the other day Mike gave me this speech on why I needed to write down my goals. We talk a lot about the future. I'm in Grade 11 now, so I'm thinking about postsecondary education.

Mike: Seeing Isaac evolve into such a confident leader in his own right makes me feel very proud. I can't say enough about how rewarding this experience has been for me. BBBST currently have 200 "littles" on a waiting list. I would recommend it to anyone.

Brothers for life

Mike: Isaac will always be a priority for me just like the rest of my family. He came to my wedding in Mexico a couple of years ago. In January, I became a first-time dad, so he became an uncle.

Isaac: It was really cool meeting the baby for the first time. I gave Mike the idea for the name, Jordan – I liked it for a boy or a girl.

Mike: And I liked it because Michael Jordan. I guess that's my era.

