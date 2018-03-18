Ruth Fitzgerald: Mom. Tennis Player. Runner. Fitness Advocate. Born Jan. 17, 1927, in St. Jude, Que.; died Jan. 12, 2018; in Ottawa; of heart failure; aged 90.

Ruth Fitzgerald was a woman ahead of her time. Born in 1927, Ruth was the oldest of nine children. She was a tomboy growing up and learned to play tennis at 7. Her father gave her a wooden paddle, drew a line on a building wall and told her to keep hitting the ball. At 17, she beat the Junior Canadian Champion in a local match and was invited to join the national training program. But while her father encouraged her, her mother did not – sports were for boys, she said, a girl's role was to get married and raise a family.

Ruth had always wanted to study medicine at McGill University, but as the oldest girl, she had to get a job to support her younger brothers' education. Later in life, when her oldest daughter decided to go to university, she made sure Suzanne knew she could do anything in life.

Ruth got a job in Montreal as a secretary and met the love of her life, Earl. They were married for 51 years and had six children. They moved to Quebec's Eastern Townships in the 1950s, eventually settling in Lennoxville.

In her 40s, she realized that she was out of shape and was tired of washing dishes. Ruth decided to do something that would push her limits. She started jogging in the evenings so nobody would see her. She subscribed to Runner's World magazine and started reading books on nutrition and health. She stocked the fridge with homemade health drinks and fresh organic yogurt from an abbey.

Soon her skeptical kids not only found themselves living with a fit mom, but also a highly competitive one. Ruth started to enter local races and was often the only female. In 1979, she ran the first Montreal marathon and was the only woman to finish in the 50-plus category. She completed 13 marathons in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and New York. By the 1980s, she held the Canadian Master's age group records for the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. In 1985, she was named Athlete of the Year by the Club de Course à Pied de Sherbrooke and was recognized by the Ottawa Lions Track & Field Club for her contributions to athletics.

Ruth was also a tireless volunteer at countless swimming, track, tennis and squash events. A competitive squash player, she was a founding member of the Eastern Townships' squash league that included teams from across the region.

Distraught after her husband died in 1999, her daughter Christine suggested that she enter the Canadian Masters Tennis Championships that summer. She won the over-70 category. At 77, she was selected for the Canadian team that competed in the Super-Seniors World Tennis Championship in Philadelphia. It would be her last tournament. Ruth had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's a few years earlier. Later, she often joked that even though she was losing her memory, she never forgot the score of a tennis match. In 2004, the Comité du Mérite Sportif de l'Estrie honoured her for her tennis achievements.

Ruth was immensely proud of her children and their accomplishments. She leaves six children, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Christine Fitzgerald is Ruth's daughter.

