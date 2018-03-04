Sheelagh Barrable inspired others with her compassion and humility

Sheelagh Josephine Barrable: Athlete. Scholar. Veteran. Grandmother. Born March 24, 1924, in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask.; died Dec. 19, 2017, in Vancouver; of natural causes; aged 93.

Born right after her twin brother, Jack, Sheelagh Ferguson was the sixth of seven children of Robert George Ferguson and Helen Ross. Tragically, her twin died of meningitis in December, 1925. When her brother David was born 14 days later, she never let him out of her sight.

Sheelagh played sports with the boys and at 11 swam across icy Echo Lake nestled in the Qu'Appelle Valley. She said that swimming was like walking to her, that there was no distance she felt she could not swim.

In 1929, history came knocking. Sheelagh's father was the medical director of the Saskatchewan anti-tuberculosis program. That year, a botched trial of badly prepared vaccine killed 77 children in Germany. No one would support its use to prevent tuberculosis. The exception was her father, who had experience preparing typhoid vaccine. Against all odds, he garnered support from the National Research Council to conduct a trial. In the days before ethics committees, Sheelagh recounted, "he explained his plan to us at dinner and asked for volunteers, we all raised our hands and became his first recipients. We had complete trust and faith in him." The following trial was a great success and the death rate plummeted.

In spite of her shyness, she was elected class president in high school and graduated as a Lieutenant-Governor scholar. She also developed into the best female hockey player locals had ever seen. In 1941-42, as captain of the University of Saskatchewan Huskiettes, she led the team in scoring while playing defence.

In the spring of 1943, Sheelagh followed her brothers and future husband, Gordon, into the Royal Canadian Air Force. "It was the only way I was going to get to see them overseas but they sent me to Patricia Bay on Vancouver Island!" she would say later. Questions emerged after the war as to what precisely she did while on the Island. Her grandniece, Alisa Smith, cited her aunt as the inspiration for her novel, Speakeasy, which is set on Vancouver Island and features female codebreakers. All we know for sure it that Sheelagh was adept at keeping secrets.

Following discharge in 1945, she returned to the U of S and again led the team in scoring before graduating in economics. She married Gordon in 1948, and they had four children, Sheelagh-Anne, Ross, Robert and Bill. They moved to east to Galt, Ont., in 1957 for Gordon's work and stayed because they loved the community.

When her eldest left for university, Sheelagh worked in the local library, volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and in the palliative unit at Cambridge Hospital. She inspired others with her compassion and humility.

Gordon died in 2005 and, in 2009, she returned to the West Coast to be near family. In her later years, in spite of dementia, she remained active playing table tennis with her grandchildren into her 90s. Ironically, her humour and wit had sharpened, it was those of us around her that needed to adjust our expectations.

She will best be remembered for her abiding faith, compassion and belief that forgiveness is a key to happiness and anything is possible.

Bill Barrable is Sheelagh's youngest son.

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed.