1. Why do you get ice cream headaches?

Most of us know it as an ice cream headache, or the more all-encompassing “brain freeze.” The phenomenon also has a scientific term: sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.



If you’ve had one before, chances are you will again this summer on a hot day when you devour a cold treat in the hopes of cooling off. Suddenly, there is a sharp pain in your head, although, thankfully, it only lasts a minute or so while you suck wind, squeeze your head and pray for the warmth to return to your mouth.

Not everyone will be similarly affected, however.

A 2002 study in the British Medical Journal found that brain freeze is only reported by roughly one third of people. Of those who do get them, the sensitivity to the headaches and severity of the pain can vary.

“Some people are immune to Slurpee headaches, although I don’t know any of them,” says Brian Cairns, a researcher at the University of British Columbia who has studied headaches. “In people who have a headache disorder, particularly in migraine headache patients, getting that cold almost inevitably gives them a headache. They’re much, much more sensitive to anything cold on their palate,” he says.

There are two competing theories about what’s going on, Cairns says.

One theory is that the cold material causes pain on your palate that is then “referred” into the brain. “So even though the pain is happening on your palate, your brain mistakes that signal and thinks it’s happening in the middle of your head,” Cairns says.

Essentially, it’s your central nervous system making a mistake. Cairns isn’t convinced by this line of reasoning.

“Only because of my experiences with having this, I don’t feel like it’s painful to my palate. I feel like it’s freezing my palate but I don’t feel pain,” he says.

The theory that is more likely true, Cairns says, has to do with the fact that there are so many blood vessels in the palate. “When you cool down a blood vessel it vassal constricts and it decreases blood flow,” Cairns says.

That may convince the brain it is losing its blood supply and, as a result, the vessels in the brain dilates. “When you get that big vassal dilation of all the blood vessels in the brain you interpret it as a headache,” Cairns says.

This is also how researchers think hangover headaches work.

While science is still grappling with the explanation, the good news is that brain freeze is no sign of any lasting trouble. “Your brain is perfectly healthy, it’s reacting to a stimulus in an unusual way,” Cairns says.

My typical response is to try and suck in as much warm air as I can to get rid of the headache, but Cairns has a better method.

“I’m usually rubbing my forehead and rubbing my tongue against the top of my palate trying to warm it up,” he says.

Dave McGinn

2. Can you train yourself to be less sweaty?

Your boss’s annual summer barbecue is coming up – and so is a heat wave. You want to make a good impression, but you fear you’re going to arrive sweating as if you’ve been caught stealing company secrets. Is there anything you can do to control your sweat glands?



Exercising in a hot environment encourages your body to adapt to better tolerate heat, says Dr. Jessica Mee, a lecturer and researcher in the school of sport, health and exercise sciences at Bangor University in Wales, whose work focuses on heat acclimation in female athletes. But these adaptions typically involve sweating more – not less.

After about 15 sessions of exercising in heat over four weeks, individuals can start to expect to see changes including glandular hypertrophy, where their sweat glands increase in size to produce more sweat. They’ll also produce sweat that’s more diluted and less salty and they’ll experience an earlier onset of sweating, Mee says. All of this is actually a good thing.

“That makes us more efficient because we start losing heat” before high temperatures become difficult to bear, she says.

Mee says she hasn’t encountered much scientific literature on dialling down the sweat response. While there are treatments such as Botox injections, which block the release of a neurotransmitter that activates sweat glands, reducing perspiration with training is a trickier matter.

Mee speculates that regular exposure to cold environments could have the opposite effect on sweating to heat training.

“Because you’re not stimulating the sweat glands as regularly, you may have a lesser sweat response,” she says.

But then, who wants to hang out in frigid temperatures to actually test the idea?

If you’re sweating because you’re nervous, there are plenty of strategies that are known to help reduce a stress-induced sweating response, such as meditation, focused breathing and yoga, Mee says.

But, she says, “If you’re sweating because you’re hot, then I’ve got no advice whatsoever.”

Wency Leung

3. Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?

Some researchers argue that people with type (O) blood are more attractive to mosquitoes than those with type (A) or (B) blood. But University of Florida mosquito expert Jonathan Day disagrees, he believes the winged insects choose where to sink their hypodermic mandibles based on “olfactory cues” – in other words, they smell us out.



“All vertebrates produce CO2 [carbon dioxide] through the skin, a gas that mosquitoes use to locate a host.” Lactic acid and octanol are other cues, tempting mosquitoes to take a bite and leave behind that itchy welt.

Day, an entomolgist, says a person’s metabolism is another determining factor. The faster it is, the more alluring for the mosquito. “The metabolic rates of individuals vary greatly,” he adds. “People with higher metabolic rates [pregnant women and overweight people have higher resting metabolic rates] are more irresistible. This also explains why folks are surrounded by mosquitoes following an early-morning run.”

We can’t do anything about genetics, but there are evasive tactics we can use to minimize the odds of getting stung. Mosquitoes are also big on visual cues and they gravitate to dark colours. So take care not to wear black, navy or red. Day says mosquitoes zero in on unsuspecting hosts by comparing sihouettes to the horizon. Darks stand out. Light shades blend in.

Another tip to stay under the radar? Minimize movement. Mosquitoes are attracted to motion. Jumping around, moving quickly or gesturing wildly make you stand out like a sore thumb, Day says. And the more we move, he adds, the more we heat up. Mosquitoes like our internal thermostats turned up. Hot and sweaty earns five stars.

Fun fact: Only females bite. They need the blood protein to nurture their batches of eggs.

But does the type of blood pumping through our veins make us tastier targets? Day thinks not. “I don’t believe that mosquitoes can (or need to) detect blood from a distance and they certainly don’t have a preference. Blood is blood for them, which is why mosquitoes blood-feed on everything from fish, to birds, to frogs, to dogs, to cows, and you and me.”

Gayle MacDonald

4. Does air conditioning really cause the sniffles?

There is nothing like a blast of cold air on a sweltering summer day. But, while most people welcome a reprieve from the summer heat, there are others who blame air conditioning for their summer cold and other respiratory ailments. They charge that air conditioning plays havoc with their immune systems and traps germs in a sealed environment where all sorts of nasty stuff gets recirculated.



Dr. David Fischer, an allergist and immunologist in Barrie, Ont., says medical science has found no definitive link between air conditioning and summer sickness. “Dry, cold air can make people’s noses run, but that’s because it’s dry, cold air,” Fischer, also president of the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (CSACI), says. He says viruses – not air conditioners – are to blame for summer health woes.

There are some specialists, however, who say air conditioning may be a contributing factor in people coming down with a cough and the summer sniffles. Researchers at Cardiff University in Wales, report that dry, cold air can cause the protective mucus lining in the nostrils to dry out, aggravating the lining and giving viruses a better chance of becoming established in the nose.

In a 2004 study of 920 people, they found those who worked in offices with central air had higher rates of absence because of sickness and more trips to ear, nose and throat doctors, than those who worked without it.

Fischer, however, reserves judgment. He urges people to make sure their air conditioners are properly maintained. “If your unit is not being well looked after, it could be a breeding ground because germs are being spread around,” he says. “But one would hope that people are cleaning these things.”

As someone who takes care of people suffering from allergies, Fischer recommends air conditioning to all his patients. “Keeping the windows closed keeps allergens out,” he says. “If people are looking after their air-conditioning units, their health should not be an issue.”

Gayle MacDonald

5. Why do your ears ring after a concert?

If you’ve rocked out with the volume cranked to 11 and noticed that your ears are ringing well after the final encore, by definition, it’s tinnitus, says Dr. David Pothier, an inner-ear specialist and researcher at the University Health Network in Toronto.



Usually it lasts for a few minutes, a few hours, or perhaps even a few days, before vanishing. To understand why it is worrisome, you first have to understand how hearing works.

The ear is comprised of three parts: The outer ear, made up of the floppy cartilage as well as the ear canal; the middle ear, with tiny bones of hearing in it; and the inner ear, that little snail shell called the cochlea.

Sound travels down the ear canal, vibrates the ear drum, is passed through the bones of hearing being amplified and that vibration sets up a sound wave that vibrates fluid in the cochlea, which will bend nerve endings called hair cells that send sound signals to the brain.

While we have an abundance of these hair cells, they are finite. “Hair cells do not regenerate in humans,” Dr. Pothier says.

Loud noises can destroy those hair cells. Too much damage from loud noise and the brain effectively turns up your inner volume control in order to find the signal it’s not getting.

“It’s pretty certain that if you’ve experienced tinnitus following noise exposure, there’s probably been some damage to your inner ear,” Dr. Pothier says. “If you’re going to be spending three hours at a concert at 120 decibels, that will almost guarantee inner-ear damage of some sort.”

That’s true even if you don’t notice any ringing afterward, which is why it’s so important to protect your hearing.

Get a pair of silicone ear plugs to wear during concerts. But remember: The music you listen to on your phone or iPod can also damage your hair cells, even if it is at a lower volume than a rock concert.

“Many people in the hearing-loss research community are warning of an epidemic of early noise-induced hearing loss because of the focused, very loud sound that is being given out over hours and hours,” Dr. Pothier says.

What’s a proper volume? Sit in a quiet room and put your headphones on and turn the volume up to a comfortable level, Dr. Pothier says.

“If you never go above that, you’ll be safe,” he says. That means not going above that level when you are outside and want to turn the music up louder to compensate for the sound of traffic or other noise.

There are therapies that can help tinnitus, but even if it may not be the most rock ‘n’ roll attitude, it is better to think safety first.

Dave McGinn

6. How does your body actually get vitamin D from sunlight?

At some point, you’ve probably been told to take advantage of the sunshine and get outside for some vitamin D. But how, exactly, does this work?



The answer involves a multistep process, explains Dr. Lina Dagnino, a professor of physiology and pharmacology at the University of Western Ontario’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Skin cells and other cells in the body contain molecules called 7-dehydrocholesterol. When these molecules come in contact with UVB light from the sun, a chemical reaction occurs, which turns them into a compound called previtamin D3, Dagnino says.

In the skin, this relatively unstable compound is converted into vitamin D3, which is one of several different subtypes of vitamin D. Vitamin D3 then enters the bloodstream and makes its way into the liver. The liver has enzymes that convert vitamin D3 into something called 25(OH)D3, which is a more active form of vitamin D that our tissues are able to use, Dagnino explains. The 25(OH)D3 makes its journey back into the bloodstream, where it is transported to the various tissues in the body, including the kidneys.

The kidneys themselves have enzymes that further modify 25(OH)D3 into the “most powerful form of vitamin D3,” called 1,25(OH)2 vitamin D3, Dagnino says. “That’s the form of vitamin D that is really the most efficient at triggering all the processes that our cells conduct whenever they need vitamin D,” she says.

Since the body can’t produce its own vitamin D without UVB, which is the same kind of ultraviolet radiation that is also responsible for skin cancer, “we’re a little bit caught between a rock and a hard place,” Dagnino says.

While we’re often warned against the harmful effects of UVB exposure, it’s also known that people who have less exposure to UVB, such as those who live in Nordic countries, often don’t get enough vitamin D from the sun, Dagnino says. In extreme cases, vitamin D deficiency can result in rickets, characterized by softening and weakening of the bones. Insufficient vitamin D is also associated with osteoporosis, fractures and other health problems.

So if you spend a lot of time indoors and avoid exposing your skin to sunlight, it’s important to ensure you get enough vitamin D through your diet, Dagnino says. Although the vitamin D you get from foods and supplements, or vitamin D2, is different from the vitamin D3 produced in the skin, both end up in the liver, where they’re converted into 25(OH)D3. So, she says, “Once they are processed by liver enzymes, the end product is the same.”

Is it possible for your body to make too much vitamin D from being out in the sun?

“It’s probably practically impossible,” Dagnino said. “You’d probably get really bad sunburns before that happens.”

Wency Leung



