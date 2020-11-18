10 holiday fashion looks that capture the season’s ethereal spirit

Photography by Carlyle Routh; styling by Nadia Pizzimenti
UNDER ARMOUR
Lecavalier’s collection marries shield-like leather accents with less aggressive garments.
Lecavalier dress and corset, available through lecavalier.studio. Justine Clenquet earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com).
IN CHECK
Upcycled wools from past collections are pieced together into Alexander McQueen’s dramatic frocks, combining historic romance with contemporary sustainability.
Alexander McQueen dress, available through alexandermcqueen.com. Ottolinger earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com).
SHEER BRILLIANCE
A gauzy vintage find sparkles with the help of Area’s glittering headpiece.
Vintage dress, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.com). Area headpiece, available at L’Oeuvre (loeuvre.com). Acne Studios shoes, available through acnestudios.com. Gloves, stylist’s own.
DOUBLY DELICATE
Cozy up in an intricate night gown with a cardigan in a heavy-gauge knit.
Vintage sweater and dress, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.com). Boots, available at Lintervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Helena Thulin earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com).
GOOD ANGLE
For a more structured approach to the season’s angelic mood, a Sportmax shift swags neatly across the waist.
Sportmax dress and gloves, available at Max Mara (maxmara.com). Boots, available at Lintervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Par Ici earrings, available through paricijewellery.com.
SOFT POWER
Fendi’s knit piece relaxes the silhouette of a traditional corset over fine layers of lace.
Blouse, knit corset and skirt, available at Fendi (fendi.com). Bag, available at Chanel (chanel.com). Vintage boots, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.com).
GATHER ROUND
The smocking details on the bust, waist and sleeves of a Sid Neigum dress lend classic white cotton a unique shape.
Sid Neigum dress, available through sidneigum.com. Shoes, available at Lintervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Justine Clenquet earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com). Gloves, stylist’s own.
VOLUME UP
A shirt with a ruffled collar and trousers with a balloon shape illustrate the Edwardian and 1980s mix on the Chanel runway.
Blouse and trousers, available at Chanel (chanel.com). Gloves, stylist’s own.
THREAD WORKS
Following its tradition of combining demure and utilitarian elements, Sacai’s sheer slip is given an edge by pairing it with tailored trousers.
Sacai blouse, pants, boots and earrings, available through sacai.jp.
CLOSE CUT
Acne employs retro-plush burnout velvet in a modern line that subverts the fabric’s fussy softness.
Acne dress, available through acnestudios.com. Uncuffed Leather hat, available through uncuffedleather.com. Dr. Martens boots, available through drmartens.com.
Makeup and hair by Sheri Stroh for Plutino Group. Photographed at Lune 1860 in Goderich, Ontario (lune1860.ca).
