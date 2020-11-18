 Skip to main content
10 holiday fashion looks that capture the season’s ethereal spirit

As autumn turns to winter, fashion’s ethereal spirit captures the desire for comfort and joy

Photography by Carlyle Routh; styling by Nadia Pizzimenti

UNDER ARMOUR

Lecavalier’s collection marries shield-like leather accents with less aggressive garments.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Lecavalier dress and corset, available through lecavalier.studio. Justine Clenquet earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com).

IN CHECK

Upcycled wools from past collections are pieced together into Alexander McQueen’s dramatic frocks, combining historic romance with contemporary sustainability.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Alexander McQueen dress, available through alexandermcqueen.com. Ottolinger earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com).

SHEER BRILLIANCE

A gauzy vintage find sparkles with the help of Area’s glittering headpiece.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Vintage dress, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.com). Area headpiece, available at L’Oeuvre (loeuvre.com). Acne Studios shoes, available through acnestudios.com. Gloves, stylist’s own.

DOUBLY DELICATE

Cozy up in an intricate night gown with a cardigan in a heavy-gauge knit.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Vintage sweater and dress, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.com). Boots, available at Lintervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Helena Thulin earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com).

GOOD ANGLE

For a more structured approach to the season’s angelic mood, a Sportmax shift swags neatly across the waist.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Sportmax dress and gloves, available at Max Mara (maxmara.com). Boots, available at Lintervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Par Ici earrings, available through paricijewellery.com.

SOFT POWER

Fendi’s knit piece relaxes the silhouette of a traditional corset over fine layers of lace.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Blouse, knit corset and skirt, available at Fendi (fendi.com). Bag, available at Chanel (chanel.com). Vintage boots, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.com).

GATHER ROUND

The smocking details on the bust, waist and sleeves of a Sid Neigum dress lend classic white cotton a unique shape.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Sid Neigum dress, available through sidneigum.com. Shoes, available at Lintervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Justine Clenquet earrings, available at Archives (archivestoronto.com). Gloves, stylist’s own.

VOLUME UP

A shirt with a ruffled collar and trousers with a balloon shape illustrate the Edwardian and 1980s mix on the Chanel runway.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Blouse and trousers, available at Chanel (chanel.com). Gloves, stylist’s own.

THREAD WORKS

Following its tradition of combining demure and utilitarian elements, Sacai’s sheer slip is given an edge by pairing it with tailored trousers.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Sacai blouse, pants, boots and earrings, available through sacai.jp.

CLOSE CUT

Acne employs retro-plush burnout velvet in a modern line that subverts the fabric’s fussy softness.

Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Acne dress, available through acnestudios.com. Uncuffed Leather hat, available through uncuffedleather.com. Dr. Martens boots, available through drmartens.com.

Makeup and hair by Sheri Stroh for Plutino Group. Photographed at Lune 1860 in Goderich, Ontario (lune1860.ca).

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

