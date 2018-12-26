A bit of glitter can take your New Year’s Eve look to sparkling new heights in seconds

New Year’s Eve is without a doubt my favourite holiday. A time for new beginnings and a night when anything is possible, it’s an occasion to celebrate with abandon, however you see fit. Forget the Met Gala, this is the glitziest night of the year and the perfect excuse to take your look over the top.
I like to echo the fireworks and sparklers of the evening by adding glitter and shine to my makeup look. “With glitter, the key is to pick a point that you would like to enhance as opposed to putting it all over,” says Mandee Roth, head of makeup at Rebel + Beauty, a beauty studio with two locations in Toronto. She points out that today’s sparkly makeup category is quite expansive, with something for everyone and options for eyes, lips and cheekbones available in a variety of textures and colours. “You are never too old to play with glitter,” she adds.
One of my personal favourites is Shiseido’s Aura Dew, a highlighter that imparts a sophisticated veil of glitter. I use my finger to smudge it all over my eyelids for a magical beam of sparkle that takes seconds (and zero skills) to apply, leaving me with ample time to ring in the New Year.
Shiseido Aura Dew in Solar, $38 at Nordstrom, Hudson’s Bay, Shoppers Drug Mart, Jean Coutu, London Drugs, Murale and Sephora.
