The Globe and Mail

A paper art fair in Montreal and a celebration of female Indigenous leaders in Toronto

On the scene

A paper art fair in Montreal and a celebration of female Indigenous leaders in Toronto

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail

Papier Art Fair VIP Preview, Montreal

Papier, Montreal’s four-day art fair focused on just one medium – paper – recently hosted its 11th instalment. Ahead of the show’s public debut, the annual VIP reception was held on April 19, giving devotees of works on paper first dibs on the 2018 offerings. The art fair is Quebec’s biggest, and since 2007 has been organized by l’Association des galeries d’art contemporain (AGAC). This year, the event, which raises funds to support the AGAC, was held at the expansive Arsenal art contemporain (Arsenal Contemporary Art) in Montreal’s Griffintown neighbourhood. For preview-party patrons, the art appreciation didn’t stop at last call: Their ticket to the opening-night festivities served as an art pass of sorts, granting access to seldom-seen private and corporate collections. Collectors Pascal Portelance and Louise Davey opened their home, and corporations including Loto-Québec and Claridge swung open the doors to their big-business boardrooms and curated corridors to show off their assemblage of contemporary works. There were studio visits, as well, to the creative spaces of Montreal-based artists, including photographer Celia Perrin Sidarous, and tours of the city’s key arts institutions lead by superstar curators.

Indigenous Women in Leadership Award, Toronto

Roberta Jamieson was the first First Nations woman in this country to earn a law degree, and the first woman elected Chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, where she and her family live. Her career, punctuated with countless firsts, was honoured with the second annual Indigenous Women in Leadership Award, given by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business on April 23 at the Design Exchange in Toronto. Jamieson is president and chief executive of Indspire, a national Indigenous-led organization that raises funds for bursaries and scholarships to support Indigenous students in postsecondary and training programs. Kerry Peacock, executive vice-president of branch banking at TD, was on hand to present Jamieson with the award, while Mohawk/Irish actor and singer Cheri Maracle performed and Elder Dorothy Peters gave the evening’s opening and closing prayers.

