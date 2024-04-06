This is the weekly Style File, featuring what’s on the radar of The Globe’s Lifestyle desk – from travel to home and design, wellness, fashion or beauty. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Home

Open this photo in gallery: Le Creuset’s Flower Collection, including an enamelled cast-iron Cocotte and a Silicone Flower Trivet.Virginie Gosselin/Le Creuset

In full bloom

It has a cheerful shape, comes in soft, pretty colours and is perfect for serving spring brunch in style. Inspired by the beauty of blossoming flowers, Le Creuset has introduced two new additions to its coveted Flower Collection – the two-litre Flower Cocotte and the Flower Trivet. (Note: If you think this would look perfect in your kitchen, act now. The limited-edition product line is a favourite and sells out quickly). The enamelled cast-iron casserole dish, which sells for $300, is perfect for slow-cooking, braising and roasting and can be used on the stove top and in the oven. If you go on the website, the cast-iron company also provides recipes that are perfect for your flower cooker, including a delicious-sounding recipe for a cheese and roasted red pepper soufflé. The trivet is made of silicone and is inspired by the architectural cast and wrought iron structures and buildings of the Belle Epoque (French for “Beautiful Era”). It sells for $25. Both pieces, ideal for Mother’s Day gifts, embody the happy and hopeful feelings that inevitably come when winter fades and spring’s warm weather vibes arrive. lecreuset.ca – Gayle MacDonald

Travel

Open this photo in gallery: On May 11, Le Boat launches a new fleet of sleek river boats (with two to four bedrooms) on the Trent-Severn Waterway, part of Canada’s national canal system.Handout

Take me to the river

If you’re having trouble finding a cabin by the lake this summer, consider booking a “cabin” on the river instead. On May 11, Le Boat launches a new fleet of sleek river boats (with two to four bedrooms) on the Trent-Severn Waterway, part of Canada’s national canal system. It’s the second Canadian location for the European riverboat company, which also rents houseboats on the Rideau Canal. Le Boat’s vessels feel more like a private party yacht than clunky houseboat – with top-deck lounging couches, a barbecue hot plate, sundeck cover and big windows. Below decks you’ll find a full (if boat-sized) kitchen, bathroom and cozy bedrooms. The Trent-Severn wends through Central Ontario cottage country for 400 kilometres. Le Boat rentals travel between Kirkfield and Trenton, with plenty of small lakes to anchor in for the night and small towns to explore during the day. Boaters begin in Peterborough, and can make its famous hydraulic lock – the world’s tallest and perhaps most scenic – one of the first they traverse. leboat.com – Catherine Dawson March

Food

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver-based company Skipper Otto sells all five species of wild Pacific salmon, Arctic char from Nunavut, halibut, spot prawns and tuna to consumers across Canada.Handout

A good catch

As fishing season gets going this spring, one Vancouver-based company is bringing fresh West Coast catches to consumers across Canada. With Skipper Otto, you can find and purchase all five species of wild Pacific salmon, Arctic char from Nunavut, halibut, spot prawns and tuna, and much more, to pick up at a store near you. The B Corporation™ sources from independent fishing families, and also sells frozen delicacies such as pink and spiny scallops in the shell, as well as smoked and canned seafood throughout the year. “We are on a mission to show the fishing industry as a whole that it is possible to deliver quality seafood at competitive prices while paying living wages to fishing families and having a minimal impact on the environment,” said co-founder and chief executive Sonia Strobel in a news release. Membership requires a commitment to spend $100 in its online store over the year. For more information, visit skipperotto.com – Aruna Dutt