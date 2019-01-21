A Toronto reception for Michael Bloomberg and a dinner to support healthy food in Vancouver

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada presents Michael Bloomberg, Toronto

Massey College at the University of Toronto was the site of a reception on Jan. 15 for Michael Bloomberg, named the second John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. The not-for-profit organization, founded in 1984, works to strengthen Canada and Asia’s economic relations through trade, investment and innovation. The McArthur fellowship was created in 2015 in honour of John H. McArthur, a noted educator and leader in business, government and academia, who attended the event with his wife, Natty. Later in the evening, Mr. Bloomberg – who founded Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and served as the 108th mayor of New York – delivered a keynote address at U of T’s Desautels Hall to an audience of Canada’s foremost business leaders. He then joined journalist Amanda Lang for a discussion that included a topic on the mind of many: his potential 2020 U.S. presidential run. Bloomberg said he’s in no hurry to decide, noting that his plan to self-fund means there’s no need to rush to win major donors. “My donor is not walking away,” he remarked.

FARE: For the Human Right to Healthy Food, Vancouver

On Jan. 14, eight of Vancouver’s top chefs came together to present a dinner in support of the city’s Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House, an organization that provides residents of that community with education plus social and recreational programming. Clement Chan, chef and co-owner of Torafuku on Vancouver’s Main Street, engineered the six-course collaborative feast, dubbed Fare: For the Human Right to Healthy Food, and took on hosting duties. Chan and Torafuku sous chef Sandy Chen opened their space and kitchen to local chefs including Will Lew of Notch 8 at The Hotel Vancouver, Colin Staus of Campagnolo and Douglas Chang of Ai & Om Knives. A seat at the table cost $150, and those funds will directly support Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House’s healthy food programs, which promote the right to healthy, quality food for everyone, especially marginalized individuals. The funds from a single dinner ticket will enable the organization to serve 75 nutritious meals, distribute over 600 bananas or make 150 smoothies.

