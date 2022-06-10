Vivid imagination

If he’s already got enough classic watches to fill his forearm, go for something more playful in a bold hue. Lacoste’s 12.12 comes in almost as many colours as its polos while Luminox’s sporty collaboration with British adventurer Bear Grylls is available in yellow, blue or olive. A Solios timepiece incorporates vegan leather with 10 per cent of sales donated to the Rainforest Trust Foundation.

Luminox Bear Grylls Master ECO Tide Series watch, $1,195 through ca.luminox.com.

Solios The Rainforest Curve Edition watch, $410 through solioswatches.ca.

Lacoste unisex 12.12 watch, $110 through lacoste.com.

Shirt story

This season’s statement polos are an upgrade on the standard golf shirt. A knitted style from COS would look sharp under a summer blazer. Options from Moncler and Gucci incorporate subtler takes on branding with barely-there logos.

Regular fit knitted polo shirt, $115 at COS (cos.com).

Moncler Logo Outline embroidered polo shirt, $390 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com).

Cotton piqué polo with interlocking G, $900 at Gucci (gucci.com).

Mr. Clean

If he’s the kind of dad that keeps grooming simple through a signature scent, Hermès’s latest, Terre d’Hermès du Givree, mixes citrus and pepper with mineral freshness. If he’s the kind of dad that likes to experiment with his morning routine, a shave kit from Jack Black or a body care set from Groom are easy ways to sample new products.

Jack Black the Supreme Shave kit, $36 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.ca).

Groom deluxe body care gift set, $125 through groomindustries.com.

Terre d’Hermès du Givree, $153/100ml at Hermès (hermes.com).

Mix things up

A bar upgrade is easy with these three buys. Start with a bottle of Rosewood’s Flora, a dry combo of gamay noir, cabernet franc and pinot noir that drinks as good as it looks. Phaidon’s Spirited compendium of recipes means no one will ever be wanting for cocktail inspiration. L’Atelier du Vin’s deluxe bar set incorporates corkscrews, bottle stops and other oenophile gadgets.

Rosewood 2021 Flora, $22 through rosewoodwine.com.

Spirited: Cocktails from Around the World by Adrienne Stillman, $59.95 at bookstores and online (phaidon.com).

L’Atelier du Vin Beige Oeno Box Connoisseur 1 Wine Accessory set, $920 at Ssense (ssense.com).

Take it outside

Get ready for summer treks with a compass that will keep things on track. Yeti’s mobile cooler looks ready for its own off-road adventure but will likely spend most of its time lugging refreshments to the beach. Ray-Ban’s smart sunnies allow him to stay connected while he’s pretending to relax.

Silva Compass Expedition S, $79.95 at MEC (mec.ca).

Ray-Ban brown Wayfarer Stories smart sunglasses, $370 at Ssense (ssense.com).

Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler, $530 through yeti.ca.