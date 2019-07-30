 Skip to main content

Style Activist Sarain Fox assembles a wardrobe of Indigenous-made products

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Activist Sarain Fox assembles a wardrobe of Indigenous-made products

Randi Bergman
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Murat Yukselir/The Globe and Mail

Rare is the television host whose personal passions line up so perfectly with her public persona. But such is the case for Sarain Fox, an Anishinaabekwe activist whose gigs are a perfect conduit for the Indigenous narrative in the social media era. “As an Indigenous person, I am grateful to have a platform and a voice,” she says. “I use it to share and uplift the voices of my people and contribute to the revitalization of Indigenous knowledge.”

As one of the hosts of the APTN docuseries Future History, Fox explores the cultural resilience of Indigenous people. Through her work with Manitobah Mukluks, Canada Goose and Sephora, she has amplified Indigenous voices. And on Viceland’s Rise, she visited various sites of Indigenous resistance, from Standing Rock to Mauna Kea.

Most recently, she partnered with the TreadRight Foundation, a not-for-profit organization (and a joint initiative between the Travel Corporation’s family of brands), which aims to encourage the growth and safety of the communities its travellers visit, on the launch of a new arts program in Sydney to offer authentic Aboriginal experiences that benefit the community. The project also amplifies work she does with Manitobah Mukluk’s Storyboot School in Toronto, an Indigenous-led initiative that provides opportunities for Indigenous youth and visitors to learn the art of mukluk-making straight from the source.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I was asked to bring my voice and experience from the Storyboot School in Toronto to help foster the new program in Australia, I immediately said yes,” she says. “While more than 14,000 kilometres of water separate our lands, Indigenous communities in Canada and Australia share a similar colonial narrative. I was excited to have a true cultural exchange when I stepped foot in the land down under.”

In celebration of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Aug. 9, who better than Fox to curate a list of beautiful, Indigenous made products? “Of course, every day is World Indigenous Peoples day for me,” she says. “I’ll start my day with a sunrise ceremony and celebrate my people by being on the land.”

SheNative limited edition purses

“This collection of limited-edition red purses was made to honour and raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada, a topic near and dear to me. Fifteen per cent of the profits will be donated to charity that either provides support services for Indigenous women fleeing domestic violence or programming intended to empower Indigenous women and girls.”

Tori-Lynn Wanotch Freedom fringe purse, $175 and braided Passion purse, $70 through shenative.com.

Angela DeMontigny ‘Morning Star’ ring

“I am obsessed with stars and this ring takes its inspiration from my name, the Wabunanogokwe (Morning Star woman). I even did a Tedx talk about it!”

Silver and diamond ‘Morning Star’ ring, $850 through angelademontigny.com.

Manitobah Mukluks Storyboots

“Manitobah Mukluks’ Storyboot Project gives Indigenous artisans a platform to showcase their handmade items with 100 per cent of the proceeds of each sale going back to the artisan. These hand-sewn mukluks were made by Phyllis Queskekapow of Swampy Cree in Manitoba. She learnt her craft from her mother, who learned it from her mother. She continues to pass her knowledge on to her own daughters and granddaughters.”

Story continues below advertisement

Floral Mukluks by Phyllis Queskekapow, $1,000 at Manitobah Mukluks through manitobah.com.

Her Braids Water Drop pendant

“Her Braids is committed to helping to make clean drinking water in First Nations communities a reality. This pendant not only represents the fact that we all have to stand up and protect our water, but it also symbolizes the fact that Indigenous women are responsible for carrying life and water (they believe that water is sacred) to carry their truths.”

Her Braids Waterdrop necklace, $39.95 through herbraids.com.

B.YELLOWTAIL Ribbon skirt

“B.Yellowtail is a Native American owned fashion and accessories brand that specializes in storytelling through wearable art. I absolutely love this skirt and how it reminds us of the deep love and laughter of our sisters.”

B.Yellowtail ‘Irene’ skirt, US$175 through byellowtail.com.

Live with style. We have a weekly Style newsletter on fashion and design trends, plus shopping tips and inspiration. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter