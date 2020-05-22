Actor Fiona Reid is adjusting to days at home without the rigour of a Broadway schedule

Open this photo in gallery Fiona Reid was contracted to act in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child until June, but then the coronavirus pandemic struck. Tim Leyes/Handout

When Broadway closed down, it was sudden. We heard on the 12th of March and I was contracted [to be in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child] until the end of June. I walked out of the apartment in New York thinking I’d be back in one or two months. I left 15 months of my life in that apartment and I’m not sure when I’ll be going back.

I came directly up to the Kawarthas and self-isolated not only from the citizenry of Ontario but also from my husband. We have gone through a great deal of hydrogen peroxide and paper towels, and there has been a lot of negotiating in our household.

Time and space are so thoroughly altered now. Every day of my life was tethered to being on a Broadway stage. It demanded I stay physically fit, that I cooked certain foods to keep my energy level up. It was all about preparedness. It was a very strict regimen and it was suddenly gone. I felt this sense of loss but then I’d think, “How dare you feel this way,” there is a global realignment going on.'

Story continues below advertisement

I just got an e-mail from a dear friend who seems to have been doing the equivalent of reading Proust forward and backward 10 times, writing a novella and sewing masks. It was exhausting to read and it made me question my entire existence. I’ve been listening to a lot of John Prine, doing Zoom workouts with colleagues from HPCC [Harry Potter and the Cursed Child] twice a week and digging up roots on the hill out back, which is very therapeutic for the head.

People are saying we’ll never be the same again. I hope that’s true. I hope we’re more fair, less greedy and less wantonly capitalist. All this has to yield some sense of a better world for the younger generation. It has to be different.

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.