Actor Yannick Bisson has found comfort in his fan base

Gayle MacDonald
Yannick Bisson

Handout

Yannick Bisson tells The Globe and Mail how he is spending time at home.

We finished shooting Murdoch Mysteries in November, and then my wife and I headed to L.A., where we have a house. We love the weather, and I like to be there for pilot season. We started sheltering in early March, and then we came back to Toronto at the end of April, where we’ve been doing pretty much the same thing.

I’ve also always done the lazy man’s workout – paid someone [a trainer] to show up and tell me what to do. Now I have to be responsible for my own workouts and health. I’ve discovered muscles I never knew I had. Here I am in my living room, getting my butt kicked by these elastic bands. It’s a real testosterone-buster.

I’ve also started connecting with fans who follow me on social media. The other day I was struggling, and I admitted it. I posted something like, “I’ve got to admit this thing has got me down.” The outpouring from people was amazing. People responded saying, “Thank you for being honest … that’s exactly how I feel.” I’ve connected with more people [online] in the last month than I ever have in my entire life. This quarantine thing is definitely not all bad.

It’s forced me to re-examine how I spend my time. In the past decade, I’ve been running around with my head cut off, not taking the time to do things that feed my spirit. The other day, I decided to go through a stack of old photographs. Our 30th anniversary is coming up, and I wanted to see some pictures of our younger selves. I have to tell you, I got so lucky. I completely fell in love with her all over again.

As told to Gayle MacDonald.

People on social media are sharing imaginative ways of entertaining, informing and having fun while staying isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a compilation of some that made us smile. The Globe and Mail

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

