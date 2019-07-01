 Skip to main content

Adopting a vegan lifestyle in the beauty aisle

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Abiding by a vegan diet is a decision that can affect the rest of your lifestyle, including what you use in your beauty and self-care rituals. Lauren Toyota, the founder of vegan food blog Hot for Food, adopted the diet in 2010 and says it wasn’t until a few years later that her beauty products followed suit. “It was important for me to evolve toward an entirely vegan lifestyle, not just change my diet, because of my love for animals,” she says.

In today’s beauty aisles, there are plenty of easily accessible products that are certified as vegan, meaning they contain no animal ingredients, and cruelty-free, meaning they are not tested on animals. To name but a few, last year, Covergirl became the largest brand to be Leaping Bunny certified, a designation from Cruelty Free International, which recognizes brands that don’t test on animals. For hair, L’Oreal Professionnel launched Source Essentielle in May, a completely vegan line that caters to different hair types.

If you’re concerned that vegan products won’t work as well as your current favourites, don’t be, Toyota says. “It obviously requires a bit of initial research, but you won’t have any trouble finding things that work great and across all budgets.”

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

L’Oreal Professionnel Source Essentielle Nourishing Shampoo, $36 at salons.

