A beloved Christmas tradition that dates back to 1900s Germany, the Advent calendar is a fun way to celebrate the season. These daily surprises also make getting out of bed on dark December mornings more bearable. Calendar options have evolved far beyond the classic and delicious petite squares of milk chocolate to include options for virtually every interest and hobby, from beauty products to beverages – and even for the eight nights of Hanukkah. Ahead of the beginning of Advent, here are six inventive calendars to add to your mantel.

For the makeup-obsessed teen

Handout

This 12-day calendar is filled with bestselling makeup, skin-care products and a limited-edition ornament from the beauty line founded by Gen Z star Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in the supernatural Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Florence By Mills Advent Calendar, $160 beginning Nov. 25 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca).

For the charitably minded

Handout

The second Canadian edition of the 24 Good Deeds Charity Advent Calendar puts a charitable spin on the Advent calendar by highlighting and supporting 24 global and local charities.

24 Good Deeds Charity Advent Calendar, $24 through 24gooddeeds.ca.

For the oenophile

Handout

Curated by Toronto-based natural wine enthusiasts Grape Witches, this 12-day calendar includes 11 wines, one wine-cider, a sweet treat from Robinson Bread and a $5 donation to FoodShare.

Grape Witches Liquid Advent Calendar, from $500 through grapewitches.com.

For the beauty lover

Paul Chmielowiec

The Bay tapped Anishinaabe fashion designer Lesley Hampton to put her mark on its debut Advent calendar, which is filled with 30 full- and travel-sized luxury beauty products for all genders valued at more than $1,300.

Holiday Beauty Calendar, $225 at The Bay (thebay.com).

For the tea sipper

Josiane De Sablonniere

Cozy up with 24 cups of festive tea blends, a varied selection that includes some of DavidsTea’s bestselling flavours and limited-quantity brews. The calendar is also available in matcha and caffeine-free editions.

DavidsTea 24 Days of Tea, $50 at DavidsTea (davidstea.com).

For the treasured tot

Handout

Start an annual tradition of filling this calendar with care year after year. The wooden house design has 24 doors that reveal small spaces to tuck away unique objects and toys, handwritten notes and special treats for children of all ages.

Oui House Advent Calendar, $69.50 at Indigo (chapters.indigo.ca).