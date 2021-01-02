At the Iridium Spa at the St. Regis Toronto, director Olga Kalinina sees the consequences that holiday excess can have on our skin. She says that drinking more alcohol than usual, staying up late and indulging in rich, sugary foods can show up in skin through dryness, puffiness, dark circles and breakouts. She recommends getting back into your daily routine as the best approach, with a little professional help. “Cut back on sugar consumption, get back to seven to eight hours of sleep and see a specialist who can adjust your daily skin-care routine based on new concerns,” she says. At the St. Regis Iridium Spa, the Illuminate and Lift facial is its newest and most luxurious service. “Having a professional facial treatment can jumpstart the recovery and carefully selected skin-care products for home use will prolong the benefits of a facial service and continue the recovery process at home.”

My recommendation: Stay-at-home orders during the pandemic really showed me how much my lifestyle choices affect my skin, not to mention my mood and well-being. The New New Age’s Turmeric Honey Facial Mask is one I’ve been using for some time. It almost instantly makes my skin brighter and has a calming effect but, be warned, it may leave behind a yellow cast on white washcloths.

The New New Age Turmeric and Honey Facial Mask, $16 through thenewnewage.com.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com