CANFAR’s 25th anniversary Bloor Street Entertains, Toronto

Bloor Street Entertains, the signature fundraiser for the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research, made its return to Toronto’s Bloor Street on Nov. 25, and raised an impressive $1.1-million. More than 850 vaccinated guests were in attendance, dining inside a dozen or so shops and cultural spaces – including Louis Vuitton, new boutique the Webster and the Gardiner Museum – along the city’s main east-west artery. I was hosted at the dinner held at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, joined by Catherine Nugent, who’s credited with dreaming up with the concept for the event 25 years ago. Nugent was honoured during the soiree with a video tribute followed up with remarks by yours truly, which touched on the style maven’s philanthropic spirit, spanning decades and benefiting causes in Canada and beyond. Others at the table included CANFAR supporters Alan Hanlon and Andy Body, decorator Lee Wells and CANFAR’s director of national awareness programs Roxanne Ma. At each place setting for guests to take home was the first HIV rapid test licensed by Health Canada, a tool funded in part by CANFAR.

As dinners wrapped, a pair of after-parties kicked off. In years past, all attendees funnelled into the Four Seasons ballroom for a full-out bash, but with considerations for capacities in mind, this year two were held, dividing attendees between the ballroom and the recently opened downtown members club Clio. Others out for the evening included CANFAR board chair Andrew Pringle, board members Leeanne Weld Kostopoulos and Sylvia Mantella, and Alex Filiatrault, CEO of CANFAR.

Governor-General’s Performing Arts Awards Viewing Party National Arts Centre, Ottawa

In Ottawa on Nov. 26, a viewing party was held at the National Arts Centre for the premiere of the Governor-General’s Performing Arts Awards one-hour television special. The bilingual program, which aired on CBC/Radio-Canada and can now be streamed online, celebrates the 2021 laureates who couldn’t be honoured in person. The screening event marked the institution’s return to in-person gatherings and was among the first soirees held in Ottawa since the beginning of the pandemic.

Though none of the laureates or Her Excellency the Governor-General Mary Simon were in attendance, the Babs Asper Theatre was dotted with about 150 vaccinated NAC supports and culture players who, albeit spent part of the evening parked in front of a screen, seemed delighted to be back out on the scene. Those honoured on film included actor and activist Tantoo Cardinal, philanthropist Lynda Hamilton, composer Alexina Louie, choreographer and writer Zab Maboungou, actors Catherine O’Hara and Ryan Reynolds, and singer–songwriter Florent Vollant.

A reception in Canada Room followed the screening, and guests included Canada Council for the Arts CEO Simon Brault, Vérité Films president Virginia Thompson who served as executive producer of the special, former governor-general Michaëlle Jean, Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage Isabelle Mondou, CBC/Radio-Canada president and CEO Catherine Tait and NAC president and CEO Christopher Deacon.

The splashy in-person Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards gala is set to return May 28, 2022.

Billy Newton Davis attends CANFAR’s 25th anniversary Bloor Street Entertains fundraiser on Nov. 25 in Toronto.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

After the main dinner, an after party was held at the recently opened downtown members club Clio.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

CANFAR board member Sylvia Mantella, left, and CANFAR CEO Alex Filiatrault.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Cleophee Eaton, left, and Scott Mcfarland.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Valerie Pringle, left, and Robert Foster.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

BSE founder Catherine Nugent, left, with 2021 BSE committee member Paulo Leone.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

