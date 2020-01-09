Aloe goes from hot houseplant to succulent skin-care ingredient

During my childhood summers spent at my grandparents’ farmhouse in Quebec, my grandmother would regularly anoint my cousins and me with aloe from the plant in her living room to soothe any manner of skin troubles, from blisters and sunburns to bug bites. Aloe’s healing abilities are a result of the polysaccharides in its gel that impart protective effects on skin, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. With the increasing interest in botanical-based skin care, the household succulent is enjoying a starring role in many beauty products.
In skin care, aloe extract is used to calm a stressed-out visage. It’s featured in Garnier’s new-to-Canada Bio range, a collection that’s certified organic by Ecocert Greenlife, as part of its Rich Argan Nourishing Moisturizer. It’s also included in the new Sensitive Skin Care Line from Canadian men’s brand CW Beggs and Sons to treat skin irritated by shaving. Its hydrating properties are also being used in hair care by Herbal Essences, which launches a new aloe-focused collection this month. It’s part of the brand’s ongoing partnership with Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, a leading global researcher in plants, that endorses the efficacy of Herbal’s specific botanicals.
Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Potent Aloe & Hemp Shampoo and Conditioner, $7.99 each at drugstores and mass retailers (herbalessences.ca).
