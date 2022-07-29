Andie offers several customization options.Handout

For Melanie Travis, negative experiences while bathing-suit shopping led to the creation of her own swimwear line. “Frankly, I just hated shopping for swimsuits,” she says. “As it turns out, I’m not the only woman who’s struggled with this.” In 2017, Travis founded Andie Swim, a collection of swimsuits available in sizes XS to 3XL and designed with a variety of fit preferences and occasions in mind. With two retail locations south of the border – one in the Hamptons and the other in California – Andie introduced e-commerce in Canada this summer.

At the top of Andie’s design priorities is fit. When creating patterns for each style, designers accommodate for multiple body types by working with fit models for every other size, rather than simply scaling up from a small. To keep wearers feeling comfortable, flattered and supported in the swimwear, Andie offers several customization options, such as a cheeky, medium or full-coverage derrière as well as long and short torso lengths. “When a woman is wearing a swimsuit, it’s the most naked she’ll be in public. Fit really matters,” Travis says, adding that the suit you may wear around your in-laws will likely be different from the one you pack on, say, a weekend in Miami.

Specializing in one-piece suits, Andie’s global bestseller is the Amalfi, a scoop-neck style with medium support and thin, adjustable straps. In Canada, that honour goes to the Malibu, which has an adjustable neckline that can alternate between full coverage and a plunging décolleté. “It’s becoming more popular as women are becoming more careful about sun exposure,” Travis explains.

The Valencia Top, $66, and the Cheeky Bottom, $59, in Cherry Red.

The Nantucket in Navy, $125.

The Fiji in Black, $125.

