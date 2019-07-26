Why it’s worth investing in specialized makeup brushes

They say a man is only as good as his tools and the principle extends to makeup application. While many makeup products, such as eyeshadow palettes, come with an applicator included, they’re not necessarily the best applicators for the task at hand. Ask makeup artist Stephen Moleski, who is famous for a 2009 YouTube beauty tutorial he created with Kim Kardashian, and he’ll recommend using specialized brushes for faster application and more professional results, in particular for the eye area. “Eye makeup application is the most detailed application of any makeup,” he says. “Having specialized brush shapes allow you create the best application and making the most of your eye shape. The foam pads do not allow for a precise application.”
And if you think applying lipstick directly from the bullet is best, Moleski has a few good reasons to reach for a brush first. “One, you can apply with much more precision and accuracy making the most out of your lip shape. Two, you also use less lipstick which saves money on buying that tube as frequently,” he says. Investing in a comprehensive set of brushes, such as this recently launched cruelty-free option from Canadian beauty brand Quo, will ensure that you have everything you need on hand to maximize your application.
Quo Let’s Get Started Brush Set, $48 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca).
