Are personalized beauty products better than what I can find on the shelf?

Customized skin-care products are creams and serums that have been mixed based on your skin’s needs, whether that’s done with a professional at a medi spa or through a quiz online. Dr. Renee A. Beach, dermatologist, founder of DermAtelier on Avenue in Toronto and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, says that her own skin care needs are met without going the custom route. She points to the fun of having something made just for you as what’s so attractive about customized products. “There’s the excitement element, there’s the sexiness element and there’s the exclusivity,” she says, explaining that made-for-you skincare won’t necessarily agree with your skin type and could even cause irritation.
My recommendation: Instead of mixing up my own face cream, I decided to arrange a virtual visit to Bite Beauty’s Toronto Lip Lab where I created a one-of-a-kind lipstick shade in a finish and scent of my choosing, which arrived at my home two days later. It took colour expert Nicole just three tries to nail the hue I was after, a 1960s, Brigitte Bardot-inspired pink. The Lipstick Experience is a fun service that Nicole said is especially popular with women of all skin tones who are looking for their perfect nude lipstick, which is about as personalized as you can get.
Lip Lab at Home by Bite Custom Lipstick Experience, from $70 through bitebeauty.ca.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com