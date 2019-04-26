Are plastic razors going the way of the plastic straw?

My morning routine took a heavy turn about five years ago, when I started shaving with a chunky, old-fashioned safety razor from a Toronto store called MenEssentials (it no longer has a bricks-and-mortar location, but it still sells shaving supplies online). The part of the pitch that really sold me was a sustainability argument of sorts: Owner Seth Harman put a Merkur razor made of brass, zinc and chrome in my hands and said it could last me the rest of my life.
Indeed, I can no longer imagine ever going back to razors that take disposable cartridges, especially now that the tone around plastic waste has taken on a greater sense of urgency. Disposable razors and cartridge blades were intended to make shaving more convenient when they appeared in the 1970s. Consumers eagerly adopted a product that they could just toss in the garbage when the blades got blunt. By 1990, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was reporting that Americans were sending two billion plastic razors and cartridges to landfills each year.
Now, in 2019, many of us have ditched plastic bags, plastic straws and disposable cups in the name of cutting back on plastic waste. Are consumers ready to shun plastic disposable shaving products next?
Julianne Robicheau, a fellow convert to safety razors, hopes so. She’s the co-owner of Eco + Amour, a Toronto store that specializes in selling beauty and grooming products in bulk (the basic idea: Customers bring their own bottles and fill them up with shampoo and so on, thereby reducing the amount of plastic in the world).
“I ask people, ‘What’s one thing you do every day that is really wasteful?’ Shaving is usually something that comes up,” Robicheau says. Last fall, around the time she opened Eco + Amour, she stopped buying razor cartridges in bulk at the big-box store and tried out a traditional safety razor instead. She was hooked. A safety razor, she says, “is better for the environment, better for your wallet, it does the same job and it looks better.”
Robicheau started talking about it with customers and enough of them showed interest that she will start selling safety razors at her shop this month. Old-fashioned metal razors are unisex by nature – my wife uses the exact same model of Merkur that I do – but to cater to a clientele that’s at least 80 per cent female, Robicheau chose to stock razors by Well Kept, a Vancouver-based company that sells a small range of grooming products aimed at women. Its safety razors come in cream and dusty rose, plus a special black edition released in collaboration with Vancouver housewares boutique Litchfield.
Well Kept co-owner Emilie Johnson says the biggest barrier for new converts to safety razors – beyond the appearance, which can be a little forbidding if you’re used to disposables – is the few moments it takes to figure out how to take apart the three pieces, put a new blade in place and screw it all back together.
It’s a skill worth mastering for the cost advantage alone. Whereas multiblade cartridges in popular product lines such as Gillette Venus and Schick Intuition tend to run in the range of $4 to $7 a unit, traditional double-edged blades can be bought as cheaply as 10 cents apiece if purchased in bulk online. Johnson says it’s recommended to replace the blade after five to eight uses either way, so the difference can add up to hundreds of dollars a year.
As an added bonus, because safety razors are unisex, women won’t fall victim to getting charged more than men for comparable grooming products.
Finally, the single pass of a traditional blade is easier on some people’s skin than a multiblade cartridge. Karen Young, founder of Brooklyn-based Oui Shave, which also markets safety razors to a mostly female clientele, says she personally found that switching reduced her razor burn and ingrown hairs. But mileage may vary. “At the end of the day,” Young says, “shaving is absolutely personal.”
