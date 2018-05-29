Art and ballet celebrated in Vancouver and Montreal

Vancouver Art Gallery 2018 Art Auction, Vancouver

May 12 was a big night for the Vancouver Art Gallery: Its annual art auction, held this year at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, raised more than $1-million, funds that will support the gallery’s exhibitions and programs. The evening contributed to a banner year for the beloved institution, alongside the recent close of Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg, which shattered attendance records, and the appointment of Rochelle Steiner, who started June 1, as the new associate director and chief curator, and the construction of the gallery’s new digs anticipated to begin later this year. Co-chaired by gallery trustee and artist Hank Bull and art collector Marshall Webb, the evening saw some 40 stellar lots hit the auction block for the cause, including paintings, photography, sculptures and prints, from creators including Dana Claxton and Lyse Lemieux, all of which were donated by artists, collectors and gallerists. Jeff Wall’s Man in Street and Ian Wallace’s The Riders of the Parthenon Frieze I & II were the lots that garnered big cheers and even bigger bids selling for $200,000 and $140,000 respectively . The evening included a buzzy cocktail reception and swish dinner and came to a close with a multimedia performance by Vancouver-based artist Sammy Chien.

Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal Benefit Gala, April 28, 2018, Montreal

Stade IGA, the recently renamed tennis stadium that sits on the edge of Montreal’s Jarry Park, was the backdrop for the annual Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal Benefit Gala, held April 28 and chaired by Claude Gagnon, president of operations at BMO Financial Group Quebec, and jewellery designer Édéenne. The evening serves as the ballet company’s most important fundraiser, this year netting an impressive $600,000, but it’s also one of the city’s best spring-time social gatherings, where banking types and ballet pros join forces on the dance floor, hoofing it into the wee hours. Hymne à l’amour, Edith Piaf’s 1950’s hit, was the evening’s theme, and other well-known songs by the legendary chanteuse inspired three new choreographic works created just for the night by dancers of the Grands Ballets. Also performed for the 500-or-so in attendance was a pas de deux by Marcia Haydée.

