Artsy hues and sculptural shapes distinguish a gallery of spring pieces

For Subscribers
JUICE FACTOR

Among the rainbow of warm tones in the McQueen resort collection, this citrusy orange on a coat of tweed and taffeta made the boldest statement.

Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

Alexander McQueen jacket, necklace, shoes, all price on request through alexandermcqueen.com.

BLONDE AMBITION

Yellow is a traditional colour for the Nina Ricci brand, but there’s nothing expected about the unique bell silhouette of its off-the-shoulder top.

Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

Nina Ricci blouse, US$1,590, trousers, US$850 through ninaricci.com.

A NEW LEAF

The fronds featured on Johanna Ortiz’s rust maxi dress mix the wild spirit of botanical prints with the whimsical look of Art Nouveau.

Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

Johanna Ortiz dress, $2,325 through modaoperandi.com. Valentino shoes, $860 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Ora-C earrings, $180 through ora-c.com. Tights, $60 at Wolford (wolfordshop.net).

GIANT LEAP

A verdant green amps up this Greta Constantine gown with its dramatic, parachute-like form.

Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

Greta Constantine dress, $3,795 through gretaconstantine.com. Biko necklace with pearl pendant, $135 through ilovebiko.com. Chain link necklace, $722 at St. John (stjohnknits.com). Ora-C earrings, $170 through ora-c.com.

SEE RED

The unique open weave of this St. John dress highlights how the label is pushing knitwear beyond classic sweaters and twin sets.

Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

Dress, $3,205.17 at St. John (stjohnknits.com). Sandals, $1,200, necklace, $860 at Hermès (hermes.com). Tights, $60 at Wolford (wolfordshop.net).

FINE FEATHER

Each season, Londoner Richard Quinn reinvents fusty British florals as contemporary pieces via unexpected combinations of pattern and texture.

Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

Richard Quinn dress, price on request through richardquinn.london.

NEW NEUTRAL

The ubiquitous balloon sleeve gets a fresh cut on Beaufille’s blouse in a chartreuse shade.

Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

Beaufille blouse, $440, skirt, $395 through beaufille.com. Shoes, $925 at Chanel (chanel.com). Scarves, $455 to $500 at Hermès (hermes.com).

Makeup and hair by Nate Matthew for Dior Makeup/P1M.ca. Model: Tia Yao at Plutino Models. Photo assistant: Derek O’Donnell.

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

