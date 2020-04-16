Artsy hues and sculptural shapes distinguish a gallery of spring pieces

JUICE FACTOR
Among the rainbow of warm tones in the McQueen resort collection, this citrusy orange on a coat of tweed and taffeta made the boldest statement.
Alexander McQueen jacket, necklace, shoes, all price on request through alexandermcqueen.com.
BLONDE AMBITION
Yellow is a traditional colour for the Nina Ricci brand, but there’s nothing expected about the unique bell silhouette of its off-the-shoulder top.
Nina Ricci blouse, US$1,590, trousers, US$850 through ninaricci.com.
A NEW LEAF
The fronds featured on Johanna Ortiz’s rust maxi dress mix the wild spirit of botanical prints with the whimsical look of Art Nouveau.
Johanna Ortiz dress, $2,325 through modaoperandi.com. Valentino shoes, $860 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Ora-C earrings, $180 through ora-c.com. Tights, $60 at Wolford (wolfordshop.net).
GIANT LEAP
A verdant green amps up this Greta Constantine gown with its dramatic, parachute-like form.
Greta Constantine dress, $3,795 through gretaconstantine.com. Biko necklace with pearl pendant, $135 through ilovebiko.com. Chain link necklace, $722 at St. John (stjohnknits.com). Ora-C earrings, $170 through ora-c.com.
SEE RED
The unique open weave of this St. John dress highlights how the label is pushing knitwear beyond classic sweaters and twin sets.
Dress, $3,205.17 at St. John (stjohnknits.com). Sandals, $1,200, necklace, $860 at Hermès (hermes.com). Tights, $60 at Wolford (wolfordshop.net).
FINE FEATHER
Each season, Londoner Richard Quinn reinvents fusty British florals as contemporary pieces via unexpected combinations of pattern and texture.
Richard Quinn dress, price on request through richardquinn.london.
NEW NEUTRAL
The ubiquitous balloon sleeve gets a fresh cut on Beaufille’s blouse in a chartreuse shade.
Beaufille blouse, $440, skirt, $395 through beaufille.com. Shoes, $925 at Chanel (chanel.com). Scarves, $455 to $500 at Hermès (hermes.com).
Makeup and hair by Nate Matthew for Dior Makeup/P1M.ca. Model: Tia Yao at Plutino Models. Photo assistant: Derek O’Donnell.
